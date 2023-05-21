Jennifer Lawerence's Backless Gown Featured a Strappy, Spine-Revealing Design From Behind

Forget cutouts and sheer fabrics, because going backless is poised to be summer 2023's sexiest new trend. Just ask Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Olivia Wilde — or Jennifer Lawrence, who was the latest celebrity to test-drive the style while attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in an easy knit gown that was the very sartorial hybrid of business in the front, party in the back.



At the photocall for her new documentary Bread and Roses on Sunday, J.Law wore the perfect daytime dress constructed from a shimmery open-stitch material. In front, the maxi dress featured a modest high neckline, but the moment the actress looked over her shoulder, a spine-showing strappy design was revealed from the back. Two ruffled bands met with a grouping of thinner straps that tied neatly into a bow, while a fully ruched panel covered her entire lower back. Letting her gown take centerstage, Jen accessorized with just a pair of diamond drop earrings and a silver wristwatch.



Beauty-wise, the actress kept it simple with a natural makeup palette, and pulled her blonde hair back into low-slung chignon with a polished middle part.



Hours later, J.Law took her glam to the next level when she arrived at the film's official screening. Transforming her look from day to night, she wore her hair down in long loose waves and added a glossy berry-stained lip that coordinated with her crimson gown, which included a square neckline with a ruffled bust and a matching shawl that draped below her shoulders. A diamond encrusted necklace in a squiggly motif, meanwhile, provided the perfect finishing touch to her evening ensemble.

