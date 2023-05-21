Jennifer Lawerence's Backless Gown Featured a Strappy, Spine-Revealing Design From Behind

The perfect sartorial hybrid of business in the front, party in the back.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 @ 10:58AM
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo:

Getty

Forget cutouts and sheer fabrics, because going backless is poised to be summer 2023's sexiest new trend. Just ask Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Olivia Wilde — or Jennifer Lawrence, who was the latest celebrity to test-drive the style while attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in an easy knit gown that was the very sartorial hybrid of business in the front, party in the back. 

At the photocall for her new documentary Bread and Roses on Sunday, J.Law wore the perfect daytime dress constructed from a shimmery open-stitch material. In front, the maxi dress featured a modest high neckline, but the moment the actress looked over her shoulder, a spine-showing strappy design was revealed from the back. Two ruffled bands met with a grouping of thinner straps that tied neatly into a bow, while a fully ruched panel covered her entire lower back. Letting her gown take centerstage, Jen accessorized with just a pair of diamond drop earrings and a silver wristwatch.

Jennifer Lawrence

Getty

Beauty-wise, the actress kept it simple with a natural makeup palette, and pulled her blonde hair back into low-slung chignon with a polished middle part. 

Hours later, J.Law took her glam to the next level when she arrived at the film's official screening. Transforming her look from day to night, she wore her hair down in long loose waves and added a glossy berry-stained lip that coordinated with her crimson gown, which included a square neckline with a ruffled bust and a matching shawl that draped below her shoulders. A diamond encrusted necklace in a squiggly motif, meanwhile, provided the perfect finishing touch to her evening ensemble. 

Jennifer Lawrence

Getty
Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Netted Dress With Wet Hair on the Red Carpet
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend
Jennifer Garner rockout/knockout cancer event
We Can’t Stop Thinking About Jennifer Garner’s Dreamy Off-the-Shoulder Ball Gown
elle fanning cannes
Elle Fanning's Cannes Party Dress Was Equal Parts Disco and Avant-Garde
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt's New Blonde Hair Is Literal Perfection
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Slinky Red Carpet Slip Dress Doubles as the Perfect Summer Uniform
Beyonce London World Tour
Beyoncé Just Put a Summery Spin on the Power Suit
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Took a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Stylebook With Her Dazzling Gold Gown
Elle Fanning in a Gucci dress at Cannes
Elle Fanning Is the Queen of Cannes — Here Are Her Best Looks Ever
Rose Blackpink
Rosé Wore a Super-Sleek and Subtly Sexy Slipdress at Cannes
Katie Holmes Cannes
Katie Holmes Just Proved Coastal Grandmother Is Still in for Summer 2023
Kate Middleton Visits The Anna Freud Charity
Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Crystal-Encrusted Skirt Suit Is Ready to Party
Zendaya Bulgari Event
Zendaya Paired Her Black Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Gown With a Diamond Viper Necklace
Priyanka Chopra Bulgari Event
Priyanka Chopra's Two-Piece Fuchsia Set Featured a Multi-Colored Floral Embellishment