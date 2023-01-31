Jennifer Grey Says the "Dirty Dancing" Sequel Won't Happen "Unless It's Perfect"

Back in April 2022, Jennifer Grey and Lionsgate dropped some major news: Dirty Dancing would be getting a sequel. Since then, there hasn't been much news from the production company or Grey, but that's because the star wants to make sure everything is perfect before setting the film into motion. During an interview on Good Morning America, Grey noted that she wants to ensure that the movie honors her late co-star Patrick Swayze's legacy and insisted that if things aren't totally in line with her vision, she'd walk away. Swayze passed away in 2009.

"We're not giving up any dates at the moment because … really, what I'm doing, my whole job with this, is to get it right, get it really right, in Patrick's honor, in honor of all of the fans' relationship with the movie. If you're going to do that movie again, it has to be right," she said. "It's definitely happening. I'm very excited to say that. It's something I refuse to do unless it's perfect, so I'm doing my very best to make sure we honor it."

Grey also mentioned the film back in May 2022, when she appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. She shared that the movie would include "dancing," "music," and "sex," and also shared a few dream casting ideas, like how Harry Styles would be the perfect choice to play Frances "Baby" Houseman's new love interest.



Entertainment Weekly notes that there's something of a Swayze renaissance in the works, with Jake Gyllenhaal starring in a remake of his 1989 film Road House and Channing Tatum set to star in a remake of the Academy Award-winning movie Ghost.

