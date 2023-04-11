Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Perfect Summer Power Suit

When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Garner is a practical queen — from her comfy sneakers to her perfect errand-running uniforms. She's also a pro at transitioning her closet between seasons (unlike many celebs, Garner actually dresses for the weather). Expect Garner's white blazer and trouser set to be the warm-weather staple this season.

While promoting her upcoming Apple TV+ show The Last Thing He Told Me on Tuesday's episode of the Today show, Garner wore a slouchy white linen suit with cuffed hems worn over a taupe, scoop-neck tee. She added deep brown pointy-toe pumps with a gold buckle detail, a simple silver necklace, and matching hoop earrings. Her bob haircut was blown out to perfection and styled in a deep side part. Her minimalistic glam included bronzed eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a peach lip.

Before slipping into the suit, Garner arrived in another spring-ready ensemble that included a white button down and blush-colored leather midiskirt paired with mauve heels. A layered gold chain necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a bangle completed the look.

Getty Images

After her appearance on the morning show, Garner changed into yet another very good outfit consisting of a beige long-sleeve top tucked into a chocolate brown, ankle-grazing maxiskirt with a midsection belt. She accessorized with the same aforementioned brown heels and a pair of drop earrings.

Getty Images

During the interview, Garner opened up about landing the role and how she felt "called to play this role." In fact, she wanted the part so badly that she wrote letters to production.

"I was a huge fan of the book. Laura Dave's writing is propulsive, it's exciting, and it's emotional and very human at the center. I put my kids to bed, I brewed some coffee, and I stayed up all night writing impassioned letters about 'I don't do this really very often, but I really feel called to play this role. I love it so much, and here's why.'"

"It's really a story about motherhood. It's a love story between a mother and her step-daughter," she added. "Or a woman becoming a mother and a child becoming a step-daughter and how you can find family no matter what."

The show premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, Apr. 14.