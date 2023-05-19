We Can’t Stop Thinking About Jennifer Garner’s Dreamy Off-the-Shoulder Ball Gown

Immediately, yes.

Published on May 19, 2023
Jennifer Garner rockout/knockout cancer event
Just weeks after shocking the internet by sporting fiery red hair and a dark smoky eye on the cover of Allure’s May issue, Jennifer Garner was back to her signature brunette, girl-next-door vibe when attending the Rockout/Knockout Cancer event in the dreamiest white ball gown we’ve ever seen.

On Thursday night, the actress arrived at The Charter Oak in Napa Valley, Calif. wearing the pristine Alexander McQueen gown in question, which featured a bow-shaped, off-the-shoulder neckline, waist-cinching corset, and flowy, ankle-skimming skirt. A simple gold chain necklace, sky-high, open-toed brown heels, and gold oversized hoop earrings completed Jennifer’s summer-ready look, and she wore her shoulder-length brown hair down in soft curls with a deep side part. Garner kept her glam just as light and bright during the outing, rounding out her ensemble with a dewy complexion and a glossy pink lip.

Jennifer Garner the last thing he told me

getty images

While stunning on its own, the A-lister’s look comes as just one of many very good gowns she’s worn in recent weeks, with another notable showing getting its moment to shine at the April premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me. When walking the event’s purple carpet last month, Garner posed in a strapless white Gabriela Hearst gown (complete with top-to-bottom metallic gold strips) before taking a photo with Reese Witherspoon (an executive producer on the project), who wore a one-shoulder black gown.

Naturally, the pair was sure to take to Instagram to both promote the series and continue to serve as the ultimate friendship goals. “J​​ust your Moms of Instagram™️ here to remind you to wear a sweater y’all 🤣💕” Witherspoon wrote alongside the cute video. “And make sure to go watch #TheLastThingHeToldMe on @appletv! Episode 3 is NOW streaming!!”

