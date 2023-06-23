Jennifer Garner Is on Her Second Tube of the Foundation Stick Shoppers Call “Divine” for Mature Skin

It's from a Michelle Pfeiffer-loved brand.

It seems like a cardinal rule that when Jennifer Garner dishes out beauty advice or insight, you take note. Most of the time that beauty intel is related to haircare or skincare, but occasionally we get a peek into her pared-back makeup routine. According to a recent interview with Allure, the actress said her routine includes Westman Atelier’s Vital Skin Foundation Stick

“[It] blends in perfectly, [it’s] just the right amount of coverage,” Garner said, noting she’s on her second stick of the “dummy-proof” foundation, which can also be used as color corrector, contour, and/or concealer thanks to its 28 highly buildable shades. The stick melts and blends as it makes contact with your skin, according to the brand, founded by celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman. Clean, easy-to-use, and all-ages-friendly, its makeup line is loved by shoppers, editors, and celebrities including Michelle Pfeiffer

Vital Skin Foundation Stick

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com, credobeauty.com, and westman-atelier.com

Plus, like many of the brand’s products, the Vital Skin Foundation has skincare benefits. Berryflux vita extract provides hydration and anti-aging properties via antioxidants. Squalane gives another boost of moisture and makes skin look bouncy. Coconut oil, meanwhile, is an antibacterial ingredient that improves elasticity and calms skin. 

The culmination of these features makes it a hit among shoppers, regardless of age or skin type. A shopper with “mature skin” described Vital Skin Foundation as “divine” and said it gets them “so many compliments” on their complexion. Another reviewer praised the formula for “literally becoming one with your skin.” “I only use it on the middle of my face where I have redness, and by the time I blend it in, you can’t tell where the product ends and my natural skin begins,” they explained. 

Shoppers also love it for “covering melasma and redness” without settling into fine lines and wrinkles. “It simply smoothed out my skin so that every red patch and brown spot disappeared and everything had an even tone,” one person commented. 

Although it’s expensive at $68, Jennifer Garner said her first stick lasted her years, and shoppers agree, making it well worth the money. Head to Nordstrom, Credo, and Westman Atelier to shop the Vital Skin Foundation Stick. 

