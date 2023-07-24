Jennifer Garner Calls This Her “Secret Weapon” to Achieving Silky and Voluminous Hair Without a Blow Dryer

I’d be hard-pressed to come up with a celebrity more endearing, personable, and pleasant than Jennifer Garner. Plus, she’s talented — Mr. Magoo, 13 Going on 30, Juno — that’s an icon right there. Acting chops aside, she’s also an endless source of beauty product recommendations — like the perfect “dummy-proof” foundation, a multi-use coconut oil for glowy skin, and now, a leave-in conditioner, which she calls “a great detangler.” 

In an Instagram ad, Garner raved about Virtue Lab’s Leave-In Conditioner. If you follow her, you’ve likely seen her talk about the brand before since she’s an ambassador for the brand. In the new post, she describes the $34 bottle as “a secret weapon that you don’t even know that you need.” 

Virtue LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER

Virtue

This Virtue Leave-In Conditioner is a nourishing, healing, protecting, and detangling mist. It, of course, has the brand’s proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku protein, which has been likened to a conductor that directs healing benefits to the damaged parts of your hair. There’s also an amino acid blend that provides nourishment and white horehound extract (a plant in the mint family), which according to Virtue, clarifies and breaks down buildup on the scalp. 

Garner has a natural, low-effort ease about her, and that vibe applies to this product. She explains that the Virtue Leave-In Conditioner is wonderful, “especially if you like to let your hair air-dry.” According to the actress, you can use it even after conditioning your hair in the shower because of how “lightweight” the formula is. She advises spraying it on the ends and the middle portion of your strands. 

Virtue 6-IN-1 STYLER

Virtue

After demonstrating, she moved on to using the Leave-In Conditioner’s “best friend,” the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler, which offers a multitude of benefits: softness, shine, hydration, strength, polish, and protection. Though in Garner’s words, “It gives you texture and protects your hair.”

Despite this being an ad, Garner’s hair really speaks for itself; at the end of the video, her air-dried hair is textured, silky, and full of body. Plus, I’ve personally had great experiences with the brand myself. Head to Virtue Labs to shop the Leave-In Conditioner and 6-in-1 Styler and get results like Garner’s. 

