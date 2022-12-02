Jennifer Garner Had a Matching LBD Moment With Her Daughter Violet During Rare Joint Outing

The pair celebrated Violet's 17th birthday at the White House.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 @ 09:29AM
Jennifer Garner Violet Affleck White House state dinner
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner knows the power of a great plus-one, and her latest choice may have been one of her best.

On Thursday, the actress and mother-of-three decided to celebrate her eldest daughter Violet Affleck’s 17th birthday with a rare public mother-daughter date at the White House (casual!). The pair attended the annual State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, wearing coordinating black gowns that made for the cutest matching moment. 

While Garner opted for a high cowl-neck Ralph Lauren column gown, which featured sequin detailing on either side of its bodice, Affleck, whom Jennifer shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, sported a metallic-heart-patterned, ankle-length Carolina Herrera dress complete with spaghetti straps, a deep V-neck, and an A-line fit. 

Each of the ladies continued to let their personal style shine through accessory choices, with Jennifer adding a pair of black platform heels, simple diamond earrings, and a black bag while Violet wore elegant drop earrings, clear-framed glasses, and a pair of cherry-red heels. Garner finished the look by letting her collarbone-length hair fall in soft waves, and Affleck slicked her hair into a bun with a side part.

Other notable dinner attendees included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also chose one of her children, son Charlie Hall, as her date, Jon Batiste, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Stephen Colbert. The Bidens and their star-studded guest list welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the White House for the festive occasion, which marked the Biden administration’s first State dinner.

Related Articles
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz Rang In Her 34th Birthday While Wearing a Side Boob-Baring LBD
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Itty-Bitty Bra Top Looked Like Duct Tape
Hailey Bieber Miami Netted Minidress Closeup
Hailey Bieber's Netted Minidress Screams Shipwreck Fashion
Kendall Jenner Denim Jacket and Pants Own Denim Ad 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Canadian Tuxedo With Nothing But a Bralette
Kate Middleton Boston Trip Burgundy Suit
Kate Middleton Matched Her Chanel Bag to Her Bordeaux Suit
Dua Lipa blue trench coat new york city
Dua Lipa Paired a Vibrant Leather Trench Coat With the Most Dangerous Accessory
Kim Kardashian North West
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Kissy-Face Selfie with Her Daughter North West
Kate Middleton Prince William
Kate Middleton Wore Vintage Chanel Courtside at a Celtics Game
KhloÃ© Kardashian Denim Jacket and Jeans Good American
Khloé Kardashian Just Wore the Sexiest Version of the Canadian Tuxedo
Kate Middleton Boston 2022
Kate Middleton Wore an All-Black Outfit With a Cozy Turtleneck
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
Katherine Heigl, Naleigh "The Nut Job" premiere
Katherine Heigl Says Hectic 'Grey's Anatomy' Schedule Made Her "Afraid" That Her Daughter "Didn't Love" Her
Hailey Bieber Corset Coat
Hailey Bieber's Business Casual Corset Is the Ultimate Office Inspiration
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Winter Outfits All Have One Thing in Common
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Winter Outfits All Follow the Same Formula
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Shared the Sweet Phrase Ben Affleck Engraved on Her Engagement Ring
Gwyneth Paltrow Jimmy Kimmel Live
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Had a Luxe Mommy-and-Me Shopping Trip