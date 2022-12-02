Jennifer Garner Had a Matching LBD Moment With Her Daughter Violet During Rare Joint Outing

Jennifer Garner knows the power of a great plus-one, and her latest choice may have been one of her best.

On Thursday, the actress and mother-of-three decided to celebrate her eldest daughter Violet Affleck’s 17th birthday with a rare public mother-daughter date at the White House (casual!). The pair attended the annual State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, wearing coordinating black gowns that made for the cutest matching moment.

While Garner opted for a high cowl-neck Ralph Lauren column gown, which featured sequin detailing on either side of its bodice, Affleck, whom Jennifer shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, sported a metallic-heart-patterned, ankle-length Carolina Herrera dress complete with spaghetti straps, a deep V-neck, and an A-line fit.

Each of the ladies continued to let their personal style shine through accessory choices, with Jennifer adding a pair of black platform heels, simple diamond earrings, and a black bag while Violet wore elegant drop earrings, clear-framed glasses, and a pair of cherry-red heels. Garner finished the look by letting her collarbone-length hair fall in soft waves, and Affleck slicked her hair into a bun with a side part.

Other notable dinner attendees included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also chose one of her children, son Charlie Hall, as her date, Jon Batiste, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Stephen Colbert. The Bidens and their star-studded guest list welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the White House for the festive occasion, which marked the Biden administration’s first State dinner.