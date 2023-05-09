Jennifer Garner Looks Unrecognizable With Bright Red Hair and Dark Smoky Eyes

Jennifer Garner is here to put an end to her nice girl persona — and what better way to do so than by gracing the cover of Allure’s May issue in her most bold and daring looks maybe ever?

On Tuesday, the publication unveiled Garner as its May 2023 cover star by sharing a borderline-unrecognizable shot of the mom and actress completely devoid of her signature brunette lob . Instead, she sported a striking auburn wavy bob and dark smoky eyes in the image, which she teamed with a black one-shoulder Michael Kors cut-out dress, a coral orange manicure, and a classic rosy lip.

Tom Schirmacher

This wasn’t the only jaw-dropping ensemble Jennifer wore during the shoot. Additional photos showed the star with varying hairstyles and colors including a pastel pink bob, which was styled with a Miu Miu look that featured a sheer mint green midi dress paired with nothing but a pink bralette and matching boy shorts. Another snap captured Garner wearing a blunt blonde wig and a bright yellow Laquan Smith trench coat.

During the interview, Jennifer got candid about her personal struggles in the public eye. “There were two decades where it was really hard to hold a conversation,” she shared. “Not in a woe-is-me, poor celebrity way. I was on baby watch every single day. The day after I had a baby, the paparazzi were watching again. They kind of rush you through your life because they’re just trying to get to the next stage of something they can sell.”

Tom Schirmacher

The actress then delved deeper into public perception, adding that being viewed as “nice” has actually rendered issues with setting boundaries. “The problem with, ‘Oh, she’s so nice’ is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is,” she revealed. “The problem is being recognized on a day where I’m not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul. I’ve definitely had days where I just can’t do it. I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I’m not perfect, and I don’t think I’m rude, but I’m not good at being fake. I’m an open book of a person.”

From time to time, Garner forgets she’s not a typical mom but despite that, motherhood was one route she always knew she was going to take in life (she has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck). “Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they’re older, and most likely they will hew toward lovely,” she told the publication. “I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don’t love every behavior all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up. We didn’t have the eyes on us that our kids have. I was such a first-time mom. My eldest daughter didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

