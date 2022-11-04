Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns

Halloween has come and gone, but Jennifer Garner’s “costume” is relevant all day, every day, especially if you’re a mom-on-the-go.

Garner is relatable! She’s real! And she’s always down to make fun of herself, so it’s fitting she recently dressed up as “late-for-the-bus-mom,” opting for two or, well, three things every parent always has within close reach: a bathrobe (Garner’s takes it a step further with her monogrammed initials on the front), a cup of coffee, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Ugg boots, which leads us to the most important takeaway from Garner’s recent look. Uggs are the unofficial shoe of every Hollywood mom, backed by big names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon, and it’s easy to see why.

It’s no secret that Uggs are the shoe of the season(s) — we see celebs in them in the summer, spring, fall, and winter, truly making them seasonless footwear. That said, it’s a no-brainer that they really shine this time of year. With a dip in temperatures and an increase in desire for all-things comfy and cozy, Uggs are the shoe of the moment, so it’s not all too surprising that Garner incorporated them into her relatable-mom costume, which isn’t really a costume, because, well, some moms reading this might be wearing the exact thing right now.

Garner went with the shrunken version of the classic Ugg boots you know and love — it’s a buzzy style that supermodels like Hadid have also worn on multiple occasions. The boot boasts a shorter shaft than the regular iteration, which obviously allows for easy tucking, but also, it’s also easier to slip into thanks to the shorter upper. You can even turn the boot into a slipper á la Garner, ideal for when you’re on the run and don’t have time to properly put them on. (You know, just mom stuff.)

Ugg boots have been a Hollywood-mom favorite for decades, and it’s easy to see why. They’re obviously comfortable, one of the only things a busy mom wants, they’re easy to put on (because time is of the essence when you’re running after the school bus), and they’re durable, which means they’ll last you a long time. TL;DR? There’s a reason Uggs are a favorite year after year after year, and as such, they’re a worthy addition to your lineup.

Shop some of the best Ugg boots below.

