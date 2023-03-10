Jennifer Garner Reunites With an 'Alias' Favorite For Her Latest TV Show

Jennifer Garner gave fans a reason to laugh with her much-anticipated return to TV this year, but because the universe (and prestige TV) is feeling generous, we're all getting another dose of everyone's favorite network TV spy turned mom turned co-parenting icon.

Today, Apple released a trailer for its new limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, which adds one more accolade for not only Garner, but Reese Witherspoon, since her production company is behind this book-to-TV adaptation.

Courtesy Apple

Courtesy Apple

Laura Dave wrote the 2021 novel of the same name and created the show, which reunites Garner with her Alias co-star Victor Garber. The seven-part drama premieres Friday, April 14, the limited series also stars Game of Thrones's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Archer's Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim. The trailer includes ominous narration that tells Garner's character, Hannah, that something is not right.

"Your husband is not who he thinks he is," Hannah hears. Naturally, there's trouble to be had when her husband goes missing and their daughter is left with a bag full of cash. And of course, Hannah responds with a very logical thought: "Why are you making him sound like some criminal mastermind?"

Apple's logline for the show reads: "The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared."

