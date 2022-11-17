The 3 Products Jennifer Garner Uses to Add Volume and Texture to Her New Short Haircut

These on-sale Virtue products give her sexy lob a boost.

Published on November 17, 2022 @ 11:30PM

Jennifer Garner Short Hair Routine
Let’s be real: Nothing will ever match the thrill of transforming your look with a dramatic new haircut. I haven’t consulted with her directly, but have a feeling that Jennifer Garner knows exactly what I’m talking about. In her latest Instagram reel, the actress chopped her signature brown tresses down to a tousled bob, and you can practically feel her confidence radiate through the screen.

“I have short hair,” Garner exclaims to her followers in the clip. To no one's surprise, her easy three-step routine is composed entirely of favorites from Virtue Labs, a haircare brand that she has long sworn by and even serves as an ambassador to. Founded by Garner’s hair stylist, Adir Abergel, Virtue Labs products center on its hero ingredient Alpha Keratin 60Ku. Per the brand, this is a protein that fills in cracks and breakage in strands. In addition to noticeable damage repair, the line’s softening and volumizing effects have won fans amongst shoppers and beauty editors (myself included!)

To start, Garner applies the Virtue Six-In-One Styler. “It brings out texture, it’s great to use with heat,” she explains while scrunching the nourishing cream through the “bottom two thirds” of her mane. In addition to defining waves, this lightweight styler protects strands from heat damage while adding shine and softness with an infusion of moisturizing vitamin B5

Virtue 6-In-1 Styler

Ulta


Shop now: $26 with code JOLLY25 (Originally $34); virtuelabs.com


After drying her hair with a diffuser, Garner then sprays in the Virtue Labs Texturizing Spray. “[It’s a] dry shampoo and a texturizing spray all in one” she says, remarking that “it’s gonna add some lift and volume” and while making your tresses smell “really good.” The strand-strengthening mist contains patented Alpha Keratin 60ku as well as Benzophenone-4, which deflects harmful UV rays, and aloe vera extract, which adds a healthy, glossy finish. 

TEXTURIZING SPRAY

Virtue Labs

Shop now: $29 with code JOLLY25 (Originally $38); virtuelabs.com

“And then you’re going to finish up with the Virtue Labs Healing Oil,” Garner says while shaking a bottle to activate the formula inside. In the past, Garner has raved that this serum made her hair “thick, strong, and vibrant” and has won fans amongst other celebs like Anne Hathaway and Reese Witherspoon. “It won’t get rid of your curls or texture, it will bring them up and happy,” Garner concludes.

Hydrating & Heat Protectant Healing Hair Oil

Sephora

Shop now: $33 with code JOLLY25 (Originally $44); virtuelabs.com

The only thing better than running a hand through salon-fresh waves is knowing how to recreate them out home. Try out Garner’s look with the three picks above, and check out the entire celebrity-loved line for 25 percent off during Virtue’s pre-holiday sale.

