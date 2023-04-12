Jennifer Garner Was Made For This Sparkly, Strapless Maxidress

Jennifer Garner is taking the Big Apple by storm, one outfit change at a time — and sporting the biggest haircut trend of 2023: a chin-grazing bob. The bona fide superstar stepped out in five very different looks — like her perfect warm-weather all-white power suit and her spring-ready chocolate brown, ankle-grazing maxiskirt — on Tuesday to promote her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me (which hits the streaming service on Apr. 14).

For her final curtain call on her fashion tour de force, the actress appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a strapless embellished maxidress covered in sparkles from Roland Mouret’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She added black patent pointy-toe pumps, simple diamond stud earrings, and matching rings.

Beauty-wise, she styled her bob haircut with tousled beach waves in a deep side part and opted for minimal glam, including smoky eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a peach lip.

While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the executive producer and star of The Last Thing He Told Me shared that the best part of her new series is reconnecting with one of her all-time favorite co-stars, Victor Garber from Alias.

Calling him her “spy daddy,” she shared she broke character many times and couldn’t resist grinning when he was present. “I cannot help it, I just love him so much. It’s Victor Garber.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Before slipping into the LBD, Garner went preppy chic, giving Cher Harowitz’s wardrobe a 2023 makeover with a multicolored, vibrant tweed minidress from Chanel’s 2023 resort collection. She layered the long-sleeve tweed dress over a crisp white dress shirt, styled with sheer black tights and black heeled boots.

