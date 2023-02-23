Jennifer Garner Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit With Cap Sleeves

Basic black? We don't know her.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 02:20PM
Jennifer Garner Party Down premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Get ready to party. In a move that has Party Down fans ready to RSVP, the cult-favorite comedy is coming to Starz for a third season. Jennifer Garner is just one of the big names to sign on for a guest spot on the series, and she arrived at the show's red carpet wearing a jumpsuit with a surprising geometric plunging bodice.

While she's no stranger to red carpet glamour, Garner arrived in a low-key look from Roland Mouret (specifically, the Cap Sleeve Stretch-Cady Jumpsuit from the line's Spring/Summer 2023 offering). The jumpsuit included a very deep plunge on a square neckline and also featured cap shoulders to add even more eye-catching angles to the look. She paired the one-piece outfit with relaxed, blown-out hair (complete with side-swept bangs) and no-fuss makeup with dark eyeliner. She finished the look with dramatic, shimmering chandelier earrings.

Jennifer Garner Party Down premiere

Getty Images

Garner will join Adam Scott, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, and Martin Starr for the show (they were also in attendance at the premiere), which centers around a Los Angeles-based catering company that's really just a motley bunch of washed-up Hollywood has-beens and wannabes. Garner will play Evie, a successful producer who begins dating Adam Scott's Henry after a breakup, according to Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Tonight reports that Lynch said Garner was "down for anything" when it came to her role.

"I think she was really, really happy to be a part of it," Lynch explained. "I think she probably saw the show and wanted to be in a comedy ensemble, and James Marsden too — they were both so game, and it would feel like we had been working with them the whole time."

Season 3 of Party Down premieres Friday, Feb. 24, on Starz.

