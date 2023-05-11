Jennifer Garner Uses This Best-Selling, $16 Coconut Oil That Shoppers Say Leaves Skin "Glowing" and "Moisturized"

It can be applied everywhere from hair to elbows

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 07:30AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner Coconut Oil
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner seems like one of the most pleasant and enjoyable people to be around. Unfortunately, I don’t know that firsthand, but that is the impression I’ve gotten from her Instagram, magazine interviews, and red-carpet appearances. Plus, she’s never one to gatekeep the beauty products that keep her skin and hair so enviable. 

In a recent cover story with Allure (wherein she donned an incredible sheer, mesh dress), she shared that a staple in her routine is a $16 bottle of Pura D’Or Coconut Oil, which you can find on Amazon. She called it a “great, natural, affordable oil” and recommended using it after your shower. She added that “it’s safe to use anywhere.”

The $16 pump bottle of coconut oil is not only a post-shower go-to for Garner, but it also has a five-star stamp of approval from more than 4,800 Amazon shoppers. (It also happens to be a best-seller on the site.) Like the actress said, reviewers love to use it for (almost) everything. 

PURA D'OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com 

If you’ve ever had a tub of coconut oil, you know that it can be difficult to work with the thick, initially hard texture. So if you’re wondering how this Pura D’Or one can possibly come in a pump bottle, the answer is that it’s fractionated coconut oil. This is a technical term that means certain acids are removed, allowing the formula to be more of a liquid. It also means this coconut oil is rich in MCTs (medium-chain fatty acids), making it antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and of course, moisturizing. 

Tons of shoppers love the coconut oil thanks to how quickly it absorbs and how well it softens skin. One shopper applies it while their skin’s still wet after a shower (as advised by Garner). “It does a great job and soaks in, I’m left with moisturized skin and a beautiful glow without looking greasy,” they wrote. Another reviewer explained how truly versatile Pura D’Or’s Coconut Oil is: “I use this oil to remove my eye makeup; I use it as a moisturizer on my knees and elbows and sometimes I put it in my hair before showering or as a way to add shine when styling.” Quite a few shoppers use it in their hair, saying it keeps their strands “healthier and fuller.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Garner-recommended $16 Pura D’Or Coconut Oil that shoppers use for anything and everything. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Coach Released a Summer-Ready Version of Its Famous Tabby Bag Worn by Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Has Worn This Repeatedly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and It Just Got a Summer Upgrade
Boldify hair powder
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hairline Powder That “Instantly Makes Your Hair Look Thicker”
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups On Amazon, Iâm Adding These Under-$30 Styles to My Cart
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options
Related Articles
Boldify hair powder
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hairline Powder That “Instantly Makes Your Hair Look Thicker”
Jennifer Garner Sheer Dress Allure Cover
Jennifer Garner’s Internet-Breaking Cover Features This Sexy Yet Practical Dress Trend
Hey Honey CC Cream
Mature Shoppers Say This Hydrating CC Cream Leaves Skin “Dewy” Without Settling Into Fine Lines
Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm
My 70-Year-Old Mom Says This Spa-Like Cleansing Balm Makes Her Skin “Distinctly” Softer After a Single Use
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Says She Was Always Dangerously Close to a "Wardrobe Malfunction" on the Set of 'Daredevil'
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Keeps Reaching for This Rainy Day Essential, and a Similar Pair I Swear by Is $30 on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Revealed the Beauty Essential She “Can’t Live Without” — and It’s Just $9 at Amazon
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
Amazon Shoppers Have Been Wearing This “No-Bulge, Flattering” Bra for 25 Years — and It’s 52% Off
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Thatâs Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring
Tocca Wonders Collection - Crema Veloce Mini Hand Cream Set of 3
I Always Gift These Fragrant, Skin-Soothing Hand Creams as a Little Luxury to the Moms in My Life
Jennifer Garner x Allure
Jennifer Garner Looks Unrecognizable With Bright Red Hair and Dark Smoky Eyes
Amazon Mothers Day
The 15 Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon That'll Arrive Before Sunday — All for $100 or Less
Cetaphil Hydrating Toner
Shoppers With Dry, Sensitive Skin Say This $17 Serum Makes Skin “Plump and Supple”
Metallic accessories trend
You’re Going to See Metallic Purses Everywhere This Spring and Summer — Get the Look for Under $40 at Amazon
At-Home Manicures âLook Professionalâ and Last Weeks Thanks to Amazonâs Best-Selling $5 Nail Polish Top Coat
Shoppers Are Blown Away by This Best-Selling, $5 Gel Top Coat That Leaves Nails “Hard and Strong”
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023