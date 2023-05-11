Jennifer Garner seems like one of the most pleasant and enjoyable people to be around. Unfortunately, I don’t know that firsthand, but that is the impression I’ve gotten from her Instagram, magazine interviews, and red-carpet appearances. Plus, she’s never one to gatekeep the beauty products that keep her skin and hair so enviable.

In a recent cover story with Allure (wherein she donned an incredible sheer, mesh dress), she shared that a staple in her routine is a $16 bottle of Pura D’Or Coconut Oil, which you can find on Amazon. She called it a “great, natural, affordable oil” and recommended using it after your shower. She added that “it’s safe to use anywhere.”

The $16 pump bottle of coconut oil is not only a post-shower go-to for Garner, but it also has a five-star stamp of approval from more than 4,800 Amazon shoppers. (It also happens to be a best-seller on the site.) Like the actress said, reviewers love to use it for (almost) everything.

If you’ve ever had a tub of coconut oil, you know that it can be difficult to work with the thick, initially hard texture. So if you’re wondering how this Pura D’Or one can possibly come in a pump bottle, the answer is that it’s fractionated coconut oil. This is a technical term that means certain acids are removed, allowing the formula to be more of a liquid. It also means this coconut oil is rich in MCTs (medium-chain fatty acids), making it antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and of course, moisturizing.

Tons of shoppers love the coconut oil thanks to how quickly it absorbs and how well it softens skin. One shopper applies it while their skin’s still wet after a shower (as advised by Garner). “It does a great job and soaks in, I’m left with moisturized skin and a beautiful glow without looking greasy,” they wrote. Another reviewer explained how truly versatile Pura D’Or’s Coconut Oil is: “I use this oil to remove my eye makeup; I use it as a moisturizer on my knees and elbows and sometimes I put it in my hair before showering or as a way to add shine when styling.” Quite a few shoppers use it in their hair, saying it keeps their strands “healthier and fuller.”

