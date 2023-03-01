Jennifer Garner's Go-To Jean Brand Is on Mega Sale for Up to 65% Off Right Now

Styles start at $70.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 04:00PM

I love jeans. There, I said it! While yoga pants and cozy sweats will always be top contenders, jeans hit differently. You can wear them around the house, sport the bottoms to work, and even dress them up for an evening out on the town. But this is only the case when denim fits just right — something I discovered when I bought my first pair of Paige jeans.

Paige is the Los Angeles-based brand known for its effortlessly sleek attire, and I snagged my first pair of pants from the brand in 2020. I couldn’t say no to the flared jeans’ unique design and perfectly-fitting silhouette. At last, I found bottoms that were versatile and ultra-flattering. And when I found out Jennifer Garner is also a fan of the brand, I was sold.

Paige is known as Jennifer Garner’s “go-to brand,” and she’s been spotted out in the brand plenty of times (like that time she showed us her inner farm girl while wearing the brand’s denim overalls). Garner is also undoubtedly the jean queen; a sweater and some denim is her foolproof outfit formula. So, if she likes a jean brand, you can bet I’m going to lock in a piece from the label, too. But there was one final selling point in my previous Paige jeans shopping spree: a rare sale at Nordstrom Rack — and a similar one is happening now.

Paige Women's Noella High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $90 (Originally $239); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack is secretly offering up to 65 percent off of the celebrity-worn denim brand, meaning you can score coveted styles for under $100. Best of all, each discounted find is in line with the season’s hottest trends. Hailey Bieber’s high-waisted style comes into play with this 60 percent-off option, Jennifer Lopez’s wide-leg craze enters that chat alongside 62 percent-off savings, and Katie Holmes’ controversial light-washed attire makes a cameo at another 59 percent-off deal. Needless to say, Paige knows what it’s doing.

Paige doesn’t just offer celebrity-worn styles and major savings, but also makes sure your money is well spent — even if you score its bottoms at a super-low price. If you recall, I adored the fit of my Paige jeans, and that’s because the brand is “dedicated to the details” and “won’t stop until [it achieves] the perfect fit,” according to its website. Therefore, each Paige denim piece is “meticulously designed, washed and wear-tested” to ensure it’s the best that it can possibly be — and you get all of that for under $100 during Nordstrom Rack’s secret Paige sale.  

But I have to warn you: these styles are going fast; my favorite offering sold out while I was writing this story, and so many others are already down to their last few sizes. So don’t let these noteworthy deals pass you by. Instead, shop Nordstrom Rack’s Paige sale before your desired jeans fly off of the virtual shelves. For an added shopping bonus, check out some of my most-loved picks below.

Paige Skyline Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $80 (Originally $229); nordstromrack.com

Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Ankle Slim Jeans

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $80 (Originally $229); nordstromrack.com

Paige Cheeky High Waist Button Fly Ankle Skinny Jeans

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $90 (Originally $229); nordstromrack.com

Paige Skyline Skinny Jeans

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $90 (Originally $179); nordstromrack.com

