Jennifer Garner’s “Favorite” Drugstore Retinol Is on Sale for 45% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day

I’ll be the first to admit that I used to be scared of retinol. Not in a “boo” way but in a “I’ve seen too many images of people post chemical peel” way. I was afraid one application of the treatment everyone was swearing by for smoother, more even, and brighter skin would result in a terrible, red-faced-and-covered-in-hives reaction. I was — obviously — wrong, with retinol now an integral part of my skincare routine (and in case you were wondering, it easily lived up to all of the above promises).

My go-to retinol is Drunk Elephant’s, but given that it can be a little pricey, I’m always on the lookout for something cheaper that’s just as effective. And right now, one shoppers and Jennifer Garner swear by is on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

When asked by Glamour what drugstore product she was “obsessed with,” the actress responded that Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil was her “favorite” thanks to its “hydrating” properties. This contains is formulated with pure 0.3-percent retinol, with the potent ingredient proven to diminish the look of wrinkles, and according to shoppers, the difference was apparent, with many raving that the drugstore staple “softened” their fine lines.

One customer in their 60s wrote that they noticed they had “smoother skin and less wrinkles” after using the retinol oil, noting that while it won’t completely erase deep set wrinkles, “it does get rid of the fine ones.” And according to a shopper in their 50s, who was experiencing “deep forehead wrinkles” and small ones around their eyes, they saw a “huge difference” in their skin in just three weeks. “The wrinkles around my eyes have definitely diminished. The deep forehead wrinkles will never go away, but they definitely look better,” they wrote, adding, “my skin has a glow to it and is so much smoother.”

Once you add retinol to your routine, there is no going back. So whether you’re looking to officially test the holy grail skincare-staple for yourself or looking for something a little more affordable than the one in your bathroom cabinet, consider grabbing Neutrogena’s shopper- and celebrity-loved retinol oil from Amazon while it’s on sale ahead of Prime Day.

