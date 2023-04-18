Jennifer Garner's Dewy Glow at Her Latest Movie Premiere Was Thanks to This Hydrating $10 Skin Tint

If we’re talking flawless yet functional style, Jennifer Garner’s outfits are the blueprint. She may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but she’s not afraid to showcase her mom-on-the-go looks, reminding us that she’s a real person, too. Garner often prioritizes comfort and convenience, wearing supportive running sneakers, classic denim, and cozy pajamas; and, when it comes to her beauty regimen, she takes the same approach. So, it’s no surprise that the actress’ latest glam was done with easy-to-use, budget-friendly picks available directly at Amazon — she really is just like us!

Garner made a recent red carpet appearance for the premiere of her new Apple TV+ show, The Last Thing He Told Me, and it’s safe to say her look was perfection (as usual). She sported a timeless little white dress and a sleek, freshly-chopped bob — but the real show-stopper was her glowy makeup. The Neutrogena ambassador wore a full face of the customer-loved brand, from prepping her skin with the Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Lotion to locking in her look with the Hydro Boost Hydrating Setting Spray. And, the key to her dewy, flawless glow? The Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint, which is an entire 56 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $22); amazon.com

The product clearly looks good, but it’s actually good for your skin, too. Its lightweight formula is made with hero skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, which moisturizes and plumps the skin, in turn smoothing out fine lines. It’s available in nine shades, each with a barely there, dewy finish. Plus, the package comes with a convenient doe-foot applicator, so it’s easy to apply the tint evenly across your face.

Not only does Garner love the foundation, but shoppers are big fans, too; with over 6,500 five-star ratings, the product is a clear customer-favorite. One reviewer said the Hydro Boost tint provides the perfect amount of “light coverage” along with “a healthy glow.” They even went on to say if they “fall asleep” in the lightweight makeup, they “don’t break out,” which is not recommended, but a major plus. A different person said, it’s the only foundation that “doesn’t clog [their] pores,” and it makes their skin “look smooth and flawless.”

Be sure to grab the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint while it’s up to 56 percent off, and browse more shades of the popular product at Amazon, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $22); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $22); amazon.com