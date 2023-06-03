Jennifer Garner's "Favorite" Moisturizer She Calls an "Instant Fix" for Fine Lines Is Just $15 Right Now

There’s no debate about the airbrushed-like quality of Jennifer Garner’s skin. Like Paul Rudd, has Garner discovered the fountain of youth or a way to reverse time on her skin? While that’s yet to be confirmed, what we do know is that Garner is happy to spill her beauty secrets, and we’re happy to drink that information up.

One of the tips that Garner previously shared with InStyle is that she turns to Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel Cream to keep her skin healthy and right now, it’s just $15 — a whopping 43 percent off at Amazon. Garner, who is a Neutrogena brand ambassador, credited the moisturizer for “instantly” filling in her micro-wrinkles and protecting “that natural moisture barrier your skin has.” Even though we’re entering steamy summer months, your body is still prone to dryness since the sun can cause already-dry skin to lose even more moisture and become flaky.

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $27); amazon.com

To achieve the ultra-hydrating and smoothing benefits, the fragrance-free Hydro Boost Gel Cream starts with the hero skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid, which keeps water in the skin, helping to reduce fine lines. Glycerin works in tandem with the HA to attract and keep in moisture. The oil-free moisturizer can be used day or night to condition and soften skin, so it stays smooth and protected year-round. To use it, spread a thin layer to your face and neck to wear alone or as the first layer before applying makeup. It offers up to 48 hours of hydration, according to the brand.

Garner’s always-glowy and bright skin can easily be attributed to the gel cream’s hydrating ingredients. In fact, Garner said this is her “favorite product” and she “loves” it so much that she keeps it “everywhere,” including the shower and by her sink, since it’s also “perfect for taking your makeup off, and dirt, oil, pollution.” Thanks to the hyaluronic acid, Garner said she can “instantly see the difference” in her skin after using it. She said the “instant fix” results in “fresh and plump” results, and that her “little micro-lines” simply “go away” after she puts it on.

And Garner is far from Neutrogena’s only fan. The Gel Cream has received more than 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper sharing that it’s “like a cool drink of water for your skin.” They noted that the hyaluronic acid “gives it a super hydrating kick” and that it feels “like a luxurious treat every time you put it on.” That same person added that it “leaves your skin feeling smooth and happy.”

Another shopper said the Gel Cream “feels great” and like there’s “nothing on the face,” leaving behind no residue. They continued that “a little bit goes a very long way,” and that after using it their face “stayed supple for hours.”

Grab the Jennifer Garner-approved Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream while it’s still on sale for 43 percent off at Amazon, and keep scrolling for even more discounted Neutrogena Hydro Boost items.

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $15); amazon.com