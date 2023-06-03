Jennifer Garner's "Favorite" Moisturizer She Calls an "Instant Fix" for Fine Lines Is Just $15 Right Now

Save 43 percent on the product she uses for "fresh and plump" skin.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Sale
Photo:

Getty Images/ Amazon

There’s no debate about the airbrushed-like quality of Jennifer Garner’s skin. Like Paul Rudd, has Garner discovered the fountain of youth or a way to reverse time on her skin? While that’s yet to be confirmed, what we do know is that Garner is happy to spill her beauty secrets, and we’re happy to drink that information up. 

One of the tips that Garner previously shared with InStyle is that she turns to Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel Cream to keep her skin healthy and right now, it’s just $15 — a whopping 43 percent off at Amazon. Garner, who is a Neutrogena brand ambassador, credited the moisturizer for “instantly” filling in her micro-wrinkles and protecting “that natural moisture barrier your skin has.” Even though we’re entering steamy summer months, your body is still prone to dryness since the sun can cause already-dry skin to lose even more moisture and become flaky.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $27); amazon.com

To achieve the ultra-hydrating and smoothing benefits, the fragrance-free Hydro Boost Gel Cream starts with the hero skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid, which keeps water in the skin, helping to reduce fine lines. Glycerin works in tandem with the HA to attract and keep in moisture. The oil-free moisturizer can be used day or night to condition and soften skin, so it stays smooth and protected year-round. To use it, spread a thin layer to your face and neck to wear alone or as the first layer before applying makeup. It offers up to 48 hours of hydration, according to the brand.

Garner’s always-glowy and bright skin can easily be attributed to the gel cream’s hydrating ingredients. In fact, Garner said this is her “favorite product” and she “loves” it so much that she keeps it “everywhere,” including the shower and by her sink, since it’s also “perfect for taking your makeup off, and dirt, oil, pollution.” Thanks to the hyaluronic acid, Garner said she can “instantly see the difference” in her skin after using it. She said the “instant fix” results in “fresh and plump” results, and that her “little micro-lines” simply “go away” after she puts it on. 

And Garner is far from Neutrogena’s only fan. The Gel Cream has received more than 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper sharing that it’s “like a cool drink of water for your skin.” They noted that the hyaluronic acid “gives it a super hydrating kick” and that it feels “like a luxurious treat every time you put it on.” That same person added that it “leaves your skin feeling smooth and happy.”

Another shopper said the Gel Cream “feels great” and like there’s “nothing on the face,” leaving behind no residue. They continued that “a little bit goes a very long way,” and that after using it their face “stayed supple for hours.”

Grab the Jennifer Garner-approved Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream while it’s still on sale for 43 percent off at Amazon, and keep scrolling for even more discounted Neutrogena Hydro Boost items.

Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Moisturizer for Face

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Lotion Gel Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kendall Jenner Just Proved This Yearâs Sexiest Trend Is a Summer Essential
Kendall Jenner’s Barely-There Beach Look Proved This Year’s Sexiest Trend Is a Summer Essential
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson just broke this cardinal fashion rule
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson Just Broke This Cardinal Fashion Rule
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and Iâm Officially a Convert
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and I’m Officially a Convert
Related Articles
Dyson Airstrait
I Tested Dyson's Latest, Highly Anticipated Hair Tool Launch — Here's How It Went
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and Iâm Officially a Convert
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and I’m Officially a Convert
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson just broke this cardinal fashion rule
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson Just Broke This Cardinal Fashion Rule
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Blake Lively and Beyoncé Have Used This $7 Volumizing Mascara That's Selling Like Hotcakes
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Purchased These $15 Earrings That "Look So Expensive" in the Last Month
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Canât Pass Up This Week
I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Can’t Pass Up This Week
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Priyanka Chopra’s On-Screen Glow Is Thanks to This $16 Skin Tint That Shoppers Wear Instead of Foundation
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of
Under-eye gel patches
Amazon’s Best-Selling Under-Eye Gel Patches Are on Sale for Less Than $2 a Pair
Simple Summer Tank is $8 at Amazon Right Now
The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now
Hair Wax Stick, Diffuser, and Black Sandals Best Finds on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My 10 Best Finds of 2023 So Far
Best-Selling Blade Secret to Skin That Feels Like Silk
My Secret to a Smooth, Nick-Free Shave Is This $7 Razor That 16,000+ Shoppers Love, Too
Sydney Sweeney and Oprah side-by-side in their pinstripe attire
Celebrities Can't Stop Styling the Chic, Parisian Trend I Wear on Rotation
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps