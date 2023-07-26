Jennifer Garner and Her Mom Twinned in the Sweetest Sweatshirts

Jennifer Garner and her mom, Patricia Ann Garner, are sharing one of their favorite recipes, but it's their cooking attire that got our attention over the mouthwatering pie. As part of a new team-up with Kitchen-Aid, Garner hosted a "pretend cooking show" that not only offered up a step-by-step guide to chiffon pie, but an envy-inducing sweatshirt that read "I'm hardly ever without buttermilk." Garner's featured a pink chain-stitched text and her mother's had the same slogan in a light blue (the words are a phrase "made famous by Pat herself.") Of course, we need to get these immediately so we can make our own pies in style.

In the video, Jennifer explained that she and her mom had been making the pie, which comes from a Southern Living recipe, for decades. And now, anyone can join in on the family tradition.

"#PretendCookingShow: Chiffon Pie. 🍓🥧🍑 #KitchenAidAmbassador Summertime for the Garner Girls: there was always a garden. Farmers' markets were king. We ate dinner on the deck my dad built. And for dessert, we had mom’s chiffon pie," she shared in the video's caption. "Mom’s pie had an irresistible crunch:chew ratio. Just sweet enough, not a bit more. And the filling — peaked whipped cream with berries and/or whatever stone fruit smelled fresh at the fruit stand — absolute summer heaven. Perfect for company, but with middle-of-the-week ease, this Southern Living standard felt just right for a Pretend Cooking Show with Pat Garner."

