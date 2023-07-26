Jennifer Garner and Her Mom Twinned in the Sweetest Sweatshirts

We want in on this baking session.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 26, 2023
Pat Garner and Jennifer Garner
Abby Brack/WireImage

Jennifer Garner and her mom, Patricia Ann Garner, are sharing one of their favorite recipes, but it's their cooking attire that got our attention over the mouthwatering pie. As part of a new team-up with Kitchen-Aid, Garner hosted a "pretend cooking show" that not only offered up a step-by-step guide to chiffon pie, but an envy-inducing sweatshirt that read "I'm hardly ever without buttermilk." Garner's featured a pink chain-stitched text and her mother's had the same slogan in a light blue (the words are a phrase "made famous by Pat herself.") Of course, we need to get these immediately so we can make our own pies in style.

In the video, Jennifer explained that she and her mom had been making the pie, which comes from a Southern Living recipe, for decades. And now, anyone can join in on the family tradition.

Jennifer Garner and mother Patricia Ann Garner

MEGA/GC Images

"#PretendCookingShow: Chiffon Pie. 🍓🥧🍑 #KitchenAidAmbassador Summertime for the Garner Girls: there was always a garden. Farmers' markets were king. We ate dinner on the deck my dad built. And for dessert, we had mom’s chiffon pie," she shared in the video's caption. "Mom’s pie had an irresistible crunch:chew ratio. Just sweet enough, not a bit more. And the filling — peaked whipped cream with berries and/or whatever stone fruit smelled fresh at the fruit stand — absolute summer heaven. Perfect for company, but with middle-of-the-week ease, this Southern Living standard felt just right for a Pretend Cooking Show with Pat Garner."

In another major parenting moment, SheKnows reports that Patricia was photographed with her daughter's kids doing something some moms only dream about: having their children show them affection to one another willingly. The family was seen at Malibu’s Soho House, where her son Samuel gave his sister Seraphina a hug. Garner's other daughter, Violet, was also present, but she didn't get in on the group hug. 

