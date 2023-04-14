Jennifer Garner Made a Case for the Little White Dress Ahead of Memorial Day

Bombshell alert.

Published on April 14, 2023
Jennifer Garner
Photo:

Getty

Memorial Day may still be over a month away, but that isn't stopping Jennifer Garner from breaking with tradition and wearing all-white. 

Last night, the actress attended the premiere of her new Apple TV+ show The Last Thing He Told Me in Los Angeles, dressed in an outfit that had us looking forward to summer days ahead. Swapping her typical mom-off-duty style for something a bit sexier, Garner opted for a strapless little white dress that featured a body-hugging silhouette and columns of reflective silver embellishments. She masterfully mixed metals and wore a pair of gold peep-toe sandals that matched her smattering of rings, while finishing off her look with silvery diamond drop earrings. 

For a pop of color, Jen painted her nails a coral-pink color and swiped on a coordinating shade of lipstick and blush. Her freshly-chopped bob was worn down in loose waves that were slicked-back behind her ears. 

At the premiere, Garner posed on the red carpet with Reese Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer on the seven-part series. The television adaptation of the mystery-thriller novel written by Laura Dave follows Hannah (played by Garner) and her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while they team up to figure out what happened to their missing husband and father. 

Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon

Getty

Jen was so passionate about the role of Hannah that she wrote a letter to production about why she should be cast. “This is the job right. You have to be able to put yourself into the ring," she told Access Hollywood. "It’s a very vulnerable job, you hear no a lot and sometimes you have to put your neck out there and I’m grateful that in this case it paid off."

Witherspoon, meanwhile, was impressed with Garner expressing her interest. “It was so great to hear her passion. She picked up the phone, we had long conversations about it," she said. "It was the perfect part for her. I love that she was going to be this kick ass woman.”

