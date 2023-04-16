I Tried the Comfy Pajama Brand Jennifer Garner Wears, and It Keeps Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep

Its ruffle nightgown is beyond soft.

Photo:

Instagram @jennifergarner

Ever since I started working from home, I developed a new love for sleepwear; there’s nothing like snuggling up in cozy fabrics and comfortable silhouettes. Even more important is having the perfect pajamas to achieve your best sleep, especially when the temperatures soar and your bed turns into a sauna. This is undoubtedly the case for me during the spring and summer seasons, but thankfully, I discovered Lake Pajamas.   

Lake Pajamas is a luxe sleep brand that focuses on comfortable but quality styles. The brand doesn’t only have the likes of pajama enthusiasts, but also celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, who posted a selfie to Instagram wearing the brand’s Poplin Piped Pants Set last year. Better yet, we’ve tested and named one of the sleepwear’s sets the best cotton pajamas of 2023 thanks to its high-quality, U.S.-made cotton. It personally revolutionized my sleep, keeping me cool all night long. My go-to Lake Pajamas find? The Pima Ruffle Nightgown.

The Pima Ruffle Nightgown comes in five styles and features a delicate frilled and cinched neckline and adjustable straps, creating an effortless and chic nighttime apparel option. Though, the cascading material takes the cake due to its 100 percent Peruvian pima cotton. It’s soft and silky against the skin while being strong and durable — aka, it won’t snag or tear easily.. 

Better still, the fabric instantly chills my body and never gets warm. This is a first for me, as all of my pajamas trap heat and make me feel sticky and hot. That’s not the case with this Pima Ruffle Nightgown, as the crisp material feels fresh against the skin and even minimizes my tossing and turning brought on by excessive warmth. The brand even goes as far as calling the cooling material the “cashmere of cotton,” and I can see why — I never want to take it off.

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the style as well, calling it the “perfect nightgown” and saying it’s “worth the price” for “hot” sleepers. Plus, you won’t have to worry about ruining your slip during laundry days, as reviewers claim it only gets “softer with every wash.”

If the dress style isn’t  be for you, Lake Pajamas offers the same coveted pima cotton in other styles, including pant sets, smocked variations, robes, and more. I also Lake Pajamas’ Pima Short Set in Elizabeth Floral, and can confirm it’s just as good. So whether you’re after your dream nightgown or are shopping for someone who prefers a traditional top and bottoms set, there’s something for everyone. 

Snag some of my favorite nighttime apparel choices from the brand below, and get ready to achieve your coolest (and most stylish) sleep yet with Lake Pajamas — you can thank me later. 

Pima Shorts Set in Elizabeth Floral

Lake

Shop now: $94; lakepajamas.com

Pima Smocked Flutter Shorts Set in Azalea

Lake

Shop now: $100; lakepajamas.com

Pima Short-Long Set in Pink Flora

Lake

Shop now: $114; lakepajamas.com

Pima Short Robe in Hydrangea

Lake

Shop now: $132; lakepajamas.com

Pima Weekend Bundle in Grass Floral

Lake

Shop now: $148; lakepajamas.com

