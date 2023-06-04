Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Everybody Loves to Hate on the Red Carpet

And honestly, we dig it.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 4, 2023 @ 11:54AM
Jennifer Garner
Photo:

Getty

When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Garner often puts comfort above all else. Overalls are a closet staple of hers, and she wears her trusty pair of black Spanx leggings on repeat. So, it comes as no surprise that when she attended STARZ's Party Down season three FYC Screening Event in Los Angeles yesterday, she opted for a sophisticated yet comfortable heel that even podiatrists would approve of. 

Yes, we're talking about the ultra-controversial kitten heel. And while the itsy-bitsy heel may have gotten a bad rap in the past, it's now becoming popular among fashion folks due to its everyday ease and elegance. 

As for Garner, her minuscule black pumps featured a trendy square toe silhouette, and were paired with an all-white outfit perfect for summer. On top, Jen wore a simple white T-shirt underneath a long white blazer and tucked into a pair of matching loose-fitting trousers cinched with a black belt at the waist. She accessorized with gold jewelry — including tiny hoops, a stack of bracelets, and layered chain necklaces. Her sleek bob was worn down, straight, and tucked behind her ears with a middle part, and she matched the rosy tone of her cheeks with a petal-pink shade of lipstick. 

Jennifer Garner

Getty

Jen is joining the cast of Party Down for the first time as Evie, a film producer who falls for Adam Scott's character Henry. And Scott apparently had something to do with her casting. "I've always been a huge fan of Jennifer's and wanted to work with her, and had never even met her," he told Entertainment Weekly, explaining: "When we were talking about the character in Evie, Jennifer Garner was one of the people we thought of like, 'Someone like Jennifer Garner'...but never thinking that Jennifer Garner is someone we would actually get to be on Party Down."

Taking a chance, Scott reached out to Jennifer about the role and she accepted. "Little did we know, she likes Party Down and said yes pretty quickly," he added. "It took us all by surprise."

