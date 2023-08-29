Jennifer Garner Shared the Cutest Throwback for Back-to-School Season

Put this on the fridge, stat.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 05:24PM
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3
Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

It's that time of year for a lot of families: the tail-end of summer and the very beginning of the school year. While moms prep for the shift, Jennifer Garner is showing (once again) that she's just like a lot of mothers out there and getting her own kids ready to head back to the classroom. Today, the actress shared a throwback photo that goes way, way back to her days in kindergarten. Naturally, it's enough to get just about everyone oohing and aahing.

“Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper,” she wrote alongside the slightly faded, sepia-toned photo, which showed her with a huge smile and wearing a blouse with a frilly Peter Pan collar. “Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano. Congratulations, Mamas, and 😭😭 they’re so big xxxx 🍎📝♥️📚🚸🖍️.”

Fans know that Garner shares three children — Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel — with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. While the kids are in their teens now (except Samuel, who is just 11), it seems that Garner's still feeling a bit of the back-to-school blues.

Jennifer Garner

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

These days, Garner is dating John Miller and the two are often seen jogging together in Brentwood, Calif. The two have been linked since 2018.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," a source told People. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips."

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Drapey Velvet Leotard Barely Covered Her Sheer Gucci Lingerie
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Impractical Outfit at the BBQ
Jennifer Lopez The Flash
Jennifer Lopez Proves Day-Old Makeup Can Still Look Hot In Her Latest Selfie
Lookalike Version of Jennifer Garner's Multi-Seasonal Overalls in Fall's Hottest Color
Jennifer Garner’s Easy One-Piece Outfit Is a Genius Style Staple for Any Season
selena gomez taylor swift grammys
Taylor Swift Supporting Selena Gomez’s New Single Is the Definition of Friendship Goals
Family Switch
Jennifer Garner's New Netflix Movie Will Have So Many Nods to '13 Going on 30'
Gigi Hadid Fashion Awards 2023
Shoutout to Gigi Hadid for Giving Her Stamp of Approval on Leather Loafers for a Girls’ Night Out
Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her Cropped Pirate Blouse With a Silk Skirt and a Retro Baby Phat Chain Belt
Emily Ratajkowski Danced Around Her Relatable Messy Bedroom in a Gray Sports Bra and Low-Rise Boxer Shorts
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Itty-Bitty Bikini Glows in the Dark
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Speaks Out Against People Criticizing Her Weight
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Fall Knits Includes a Tiny Crochet Bikini
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Kids Colored All Over Her Expensive Jeans
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Says Her Kids "Love" Watching 'Newlyweds'
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at "The Adam Project" New York Premiere 2022
Ryan Reynolds Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat