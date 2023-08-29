Jennifer Garner Shared the Cutest Throwback for Back-to-School Season

It's that time of year for a lot of families: the tail-end of summer and the very beginning of the school year. While moms prep for the shift, Jennifer Garner is showing (once again) that she's just like a lot of mothers out there and getting her own kids ready to head back to the classroom. Today, the actress shared a throwback photo that goes way, way back to her days in kindergarten. Naturally, it's enough to get just about everyone oohing and aahing.

“Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper,” she wrote alongside the slightly faded, sepia-toned photo, which showed her with a huge smile and wearing a blouse with a frilly Peter Pan collar. “Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano. Congratulations, Mamas, and 😭😭 they’re so big xxxx 🍎📝♥️📚🚸🖍️.”

Fans know that Garner shares three children — Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel — with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. While the kids are in their teens now (except Samuel, who is just 11), it seems that Garner's still feeling a bit of the back-to-school blues.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

These days, Garner is dating John Miller and the two are often seen jogging together in Brentwood, Calif. The two have been linked since 2018.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," a source told People. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips."

