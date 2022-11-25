The Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Says Fits “Just Right” Is on Sale Today With Deals Up to 76% Off

It’s time, everyone. Roll up your sleeves, adjust your glasses, and break out your ever-growing wish list: Black Friday is here. With the amount of sales begging for your attention, celebrity-loved jeans should be at the top of your list. As luck would have it, Joe’s Jeans — a Jennifer Garner favorite — happens to be up to 76 percent off today.

Celebrities always have an insider know-how on the best brands. While Joe’s Jeans might not be the first to come to mind, Garner previously expressed in an interview with Glamour that its clothing fits her “just right.” Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have also been seen sporting Joe’s Jeans sleek styles, making it the ultimate “if you know, you know” brand.

Garner adores them for their everyday comfort, a sentiment that’s echoed in the reviews. Aside from celebrities, the brand has a loyal customer base, too, with many shoppers claiming to be repeat buyers. “They are so buttery-soft and comfortable,” said one of the Charlie Skinny Ankle Jeans. “I didn’t know jeans could be like this.” The secret lies in the thick, stretchy denim fabric that molds with your body for a comfortable fit.

For Garner, whose off-duty look is a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, pairs like these are reliable because, while trends come and go, the core four of denim — skinny jeans, bootcut, ankle jeans, and relaxed fit — will always remain. But the deals go beyond your standard jeans styles; from under-$150 joggers to shorts that are 49 percent off, you can check off all your denim needs for the next year.

Cotton and spandex are an ideal combination in jeans, seeing that they provide both comfort and stretch. If you don’t already have a pair of bootcut jeans, it’s time to invest in this classic silhouette. This high-waisted option has a curvy appeal to them, hugging you in all the right places. They are quite long along the leg, making them ideal for tall women or wearing with heeled boots (hence the name). There’s also this version intended for curvy figures that’s now $34.

Out of all the jean styles, skinny jeans aren’t known for their comfort. A material that’s hugging your legs so tightly must guarantee softness, and this highly rated cotton pair does just that. The spandex blend allows for maximum stretch, giving your movements some flexibility. While we adore boyfriend jeans and bootcut styles, no other jeans suit boots like skinnies.

Cutting off right at the ankle, the Lara Jeans are what you want to turn to for casual strolls and daily errands. They’re easy to slip into, comfortable to spend the day in, and look great with a pair of sneakers. They have more of a straight cut, giving them a casual appeal that’s easy to style with just about anything. They’re also one of Joe’s Jeans most popular styles, so make sure to grab a pair before they sell out!

In between the skinny and the ankle jean, you will find the cigarette jean. Like all things from Joe’s Jeans, these ooze comfort and style, stretching along your curves. Snagging such sleekness at 25 percent off feels too good to be true. Wear them to the office for casual Fridays with a pair of heels or ankle boots.

We recommend stocking up now because you won’t find the same jeans on sale for up to 76 percent off for, well, probably another 365 days. Shop some of our favorite Joe’s Jeans styles while they’re still in stock.