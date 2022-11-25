The Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Says Fits “Just Right” Is on Sale Today With Deals Up to 76% Off

Shop best-sellers from Joe’s Jeans while prices are this low.

By
Bianca Kratky
Bianca Kratky
Bianca Kratky
Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle, where she's constantly either shopping, testing products, or writing about the first two. Her career began in 2019, writing for Cosmopolitan, Oprah Daily, and Coveteur. Her experience has always been in shopping content and always knows where the most stylish pieces can be found.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 25, 2022 @ 09:28AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jen Garner Joe's Jeans
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

It’s time, everyone. Roll up your sleeves, adjust your glasses, and break out your ever-growing wish list: Black Friday is here. With the amount of sales begging for your attention, celebrity-loved jeans should be at the top of your list. As luck would have it, Joe’s Jeans — a Jennifer Garner favorite — happens to be up to 76 percent off today.

Shop Black Friday Joe's Jeans Deals:

Celebrities always have an insider know-how on the best brands. While Joe’s Jeans might not be the first to come to mind, Garner previously expressed in an interview with Glamour that its clothing fits her “just right.” Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have also been seen sporting Joe’s Jeans sleek styles, making it the ultimate “if you know, you know” brand. 

Garner adores them for their everyday comfort, a sentiment that’s echoed in the reviews. Aside from celebrities, the brand has a loyal customer base, too, with many shoppers claiming to be repeat buyers. “They are so buttery-soft and comfortable,” said one of the Charlie Skinny Ankle Jeans. “I didn’t know jeans could be like this.” The secret lies in the thick, stretchy denim fabric that molds with your body for a comfortable fit.

For Garner, whose off-duty look is a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, pairs like these are reliable because, while trends come and go, the core four of denim — skinny jeans, bootcut, ankle jeans, and relaxed fit — will always remain. But the deals go beyond your standard jeans styles; from under-$150 joggers to shorts that are 49 percent off, you can check off all your denim needs for the next year.

Hi-Honey Bootcut Jeans

Joe's Jeans Women's The Hi Honey Bootcut

Amazon

Shop now: $109 (Originally $192); amazon.com

Cotton and spandex are an ideal combination in jeans, seeing that they provide both comfort and stretch. If you don’t already have a pair of bootcut jeans, it’s time to invest in this classic silhouette. This high-waisted option has a curvy appeal to them, hugging you in all the right places. They are quite long along the leg, making them ideal for tall women or wearing with heeled boots (hence the name). There’s also this version intended for curvy figures that’s now $34.

The Twiggy Extra-Long Skinny Jeans

Joe's Jeans Women's Twiggy Extra Long Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $137 (Originally $188); amazon.com

Out of all the jean styles, skinny jeans aren’t known for their comfort. A material that’s hugging your legs so tightly must guarantee softness, and this highly rated cotton pair does just that. The spandex blend allows for maximum stretch, giving your movements some flexibility. While we adore boyfriend jeans and bootcut styles, no other jeans suit boots like skinnies. 

The Lara Ankle-Length Jeans

Joe's Jeans Women's The Lara Ankle1

Amazon

Shop now: $58-$126 (Originally $168); amazon.com

Cutting off right at the ankle, the Lara Jeans are what you want to turn to for casual strolls and daily errands. They’re easy to slip into, comfortable to spend the day in, and look great with a pair of sneakers. They have more of a straight cut, giving them a casual appeal that’s easy to style with just about anything. They’re also one of Joe’s Jeans most popular styles, so make sure to grab a pair before they sell out!

The Cigarette Jeans

Joe's Jeans Women's The Cigarette

Amazon

Shop now: $161 (Originally $178); amazon.com

In between the skinny and the ankle jean, you will find the cigarette jean. Like all things from Joe’s Jeans, these ooze comfort and style, stretching along your curves. Snagging such sleekness at 25 percent off feels too good to be true. Wear them to the office for casual Fridays with a pair of heels or ankle boots. 

We recommend stocking up now because you won’t find the same jeans on sale for up to 76 percent off for, well, probably another 365 days. Shop some of our favorite Joe’s Jeans styles while they’re still in stock.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
Black Friday Rag and Bone
This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Denim Brand Is Up to 76% Off at Amazon
EARLY PD: Jennifer Garner Joe's Jeans
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
BF Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
Every Single Style of the Flattering Jeans Oprah Said Fits Her Curves “Perfectly” Is 40% Off
Levi's Black Friday Jeans
Levi's Customer-Loved Jeans That "Feel Like Butter" Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Early BFCM J.Crew Sale
10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off
Target Fashion roundup
Target Marked Down So Many Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials by Up to 80%
7 For All Mankind Sarah Jessica Parker
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Sarah Jessica Parker and I Love Are 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Reese Witherspoon Tretorn Sneakers
Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Is Up to 44% Off at Amazon Today
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are 51% Off Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are Up to 57% Off Right Now
Madewell Black Friday
I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals
Amazon Fashion BF Deals
The 30 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals at Amazon Today, According to a Shopping Editor
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
Sweatpants Amazon BF Deal
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are So Soft, 67,700 People Love Them — and They're $10 for Black Friday
Editor-Loved Amazon Black Friday Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping
Early Amazon BF Deals Roundup
The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off