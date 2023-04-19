Jennifer Garner Just Wore Gold Hoop Earrings That Shoppers Swear by for Sensitive Ears

The 18-karat gold hoops are sure to sell out.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garnerâs Pair of $68 Gold Hoops From a Celebrity-Worn Brand Are Sure to Sell Out
Photo:

Getty Images

I’m rarely convinced to think along the lines of, “celebrities, they’re just like us.” Until I have my own personal team of personal chefs, trainers, and assistants, I’ll be taking “just like you” with a grain of salt. But every once in a while something slips through that makes me think, okay, perhaps we’re not that different. And often, leading that movement, is Jennifer Garner.

Like me, the actress can be — how do I put this politely — frugal. She iconically swears by drugstore skincare, once wore a $12 foundation to the Academy Awards, and just this week, walked the red carpet wearing a pair of $68 earrings. Her new short hair acted as the perfect frame for the stunning pair of 18-karat gold hoops that I was shocked to learn I can actually afford. And to add to the surprise, I learned that she’s not the only celebrity to keep their jewelry box stashed with the affordable brand. 

Kendall 2" Hoops

Melinda Maria

Shop now: $68; melindamaria.com

Everyone from Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to former-First Lady Michelle Obama have worn pieces from Melinda Maria, per the brand, which offers a luxury look for less. And when Jennifer Garner graced the red carpet in earrings from the brand, she opted for its Kendall 2-inch hoops in gold. While chunky earrings might currently be trending, these classic, thin hoops will always be in, with the designer drawing inspiration from pieces from the ‘90s. 

These feature a butterfly back and are finished in 18-karat gold plating, with shoppers swearing by the hoops for sensitive ears. One bought these for both themselves and their sister, noting that because of metal sensitivity, they’re “very particular about [their] earrings,” and immediately fell in love with the “high quality” that caused no reaction, writing that it’s now, “the only earrings we will wear!” Another wrote that these “do not irritate [their] ears like all other hoops do,” with one other calling the quality “impeccable.”

And while comfort is important for those of us (me) whose ears can be sensitive, style is also a huge factor — and shoppers are obsessed with the Kendall hoop’s look, calling them “perfect all around.” “These earrings are such a classic hoop,” wrote one, who explained that they can be worn with “casual to upscale” pieces, declaring them “a must for any wardrobe.” And per another, “I wear these all the time. [They’re] great for a girls night out or to wear to work. [The] quality is great and they look stunning.” 

This affordable jewelry brand might be celebrities’ best kept — well, formerly-best kept — secret. Grab Jennifer Garner’s timeless gold hoops for $68 or explore more of Melinda Maria’s earrings below.

"I Got a Raise" Stud Set

Melinda Maria

Shop now: $52; melindamaria.com

Hailey 1" Hoops

Melinda Maria

Shop now: $52; melindamaria.com

"Oh SHE Fancy" .75" Hoops

Melinda Maria

Shop now: $62; melindamaria.com

Bella 1" Hoops

Melinda Maria

Shop now: $58; melindamaria.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Three women wearing Spanx Swim
Spanx Just Launched Swimwear That’s Basically Shapewear, and It’s Bound to Sell Out
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Best Selling Amazon Romper
Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit Feels Like “Wearing Pajamas,” According to Shoppers — and It’s on Sale Now
Related Articles
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Three women wearing Spanx Swim
Spanx Just Launched Swimwear That’s Basically Shapewear, and It’s Bound to Sell Out
Hailey Beiber Earrings
Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13
Comfy Spring Skirt
I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans
Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All
Jennifer Garner Uses This Hydrating Skin Tint for "Light Coverage and A Natural Glow" and It's 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Dewy Glow at Her Latest Movie Premiere Was Thanks to This Hydrating $10 Skin Tint
The Drop spring fashion sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Hailey Bieber milk makeup blush hack Sephora VIB sale
Hailey Bieber's "Glowy" Rosy Cheek Hack Includes This On-Sale, Multi-Purpose Blush Stick
Gisele Bunchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Rule-Breaking Outfit Made Me Do a Double Take
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
I Tried the Comfy Pajamas Jennifer Garner Wears, and They Keep Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep
I Tried the Comfy Pajama Brand Jennifer Garner Wears, and It Keeps Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear