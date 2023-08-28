Jennifer Garner’s Easy One-Piece Outfit Is a Genius Style Staple for Any Season

And I found lookalikes starting at just $37.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Lookalike Version of Jennifer Garner's Multi-Seasonal Overalls in Fall's Hottest Color
Photo:

@jennifer.garner Instagram

There’s no denying it: Jennifer Garner is my fashion muse. She consistently styles easy, comfortable pieces that are practical enough for daily wear — a major win in my book. And she only solidified that love with her most recent fall-ready look. 

Garner took to Instagram and shared a little farm action by wearing a pair of green overalls whilst riding a tractor. She paired the olive-colored separate with a white T-shirt, casual sneakers, and a spinach-adorned cap. My eyes lit up at the sight of her foolproof style staple, and I think yours are currently doing the same. 

How can you not fangirl over Garner’s overalls? They’re a one-and-done kind of deal that take the guesswork out of the style equation. Even better, options like this Free People denim pair can get you out the door in as little as 10 minutes flat, because you don’t have to ponder about which top goes with your pants and vice versa.  

Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Free People We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Free People 

Depending on the style you choose, overalls can be your best bet when it comes to comfort. Prettygarden’s Bib Overalls share a lot of similarities when compared to Garner’s, such as the deep side dips, the front pocket, and button closures. However, this pick gives you more leg room, making it the ideal cozy option that’s great for inner and outerwear. 

Prettygarden Bib Overalls

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Bib Overalls Casual Summer Sleeveless

Amazon

Meanwhile, you can obtain a more structured look with Dickies Temp-iq Ripstop Bib Overalls. They give you an almost spot-on version that looks as if they were stolen right off of the actress, but include moisture-wicking fabric, UPF 40-plus protection, cargo pockets, and elastic bib straps.

Dickies Temp-iq Ripstop Bib Overalls

Amazon Dickies Womens Women's Temp-iqÂ® Ripstop Bib Overalls

Amazon

If you haven’t already noticed, the above three picks and Garner’s stellar pair all feature a quintessential fall color: army green. But even though this is one of the season’s hottest shades doesn’t mean the overalls are solely reserved for autumn. Wear the one-piece with a tank during warmer months, or layer a long-sleeve shirt and leggings underneath the garment to prepare for cooler temperatures. With a few alterations, you can have a multi-seasonal style staple at your fingertips. 

But don’t be dismayed if you didn’t fall in love with the above editor-approved picks. There are more Garner-inspired variations in a wide range of styles, starting at $37, below.  

Luvamia Loose-Fit Tapered Overalls

Amazon luvamia Overalls for Women Loose Fit Classic Bib Casual Jean Stretchy Denim Overall Jumpsuit Tapered Leg

Amazon

Rayna Carpenter Overalls

Free People Rayna Carpenter Overalls

Free People

Dickies Relaxed-Fit Bib Overalls

Amazon Dickies womens Women's Relaxed Fit Bib Overalls

Amazon

Lookbookstore Corduroy Overalls

Amazon LookbookStore Womens Overalls Corduroy Bib Adjustable Straps Fashion Jumpsuit Overall for Women with Pocket

Amazon

Luvamia Straight Vintage Overalls

Amazon luvamia Women's Casual Vintage Overalls Loose Straight Denim Bib Overall Jean Pants

Amazon

