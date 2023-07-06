Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Discounted So Many Styles at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

If Jennifer Garner is wearing it, I am too. At this point, the actress is practically the face of functional style, and I’m on a mission to replicate her classic looks. She’s no stranger to sporting effortless outfits (and somehow looking glamorous while doing so), and it all starts with her footwear choices. As evidenced by her allegiance to clogs and Ugg boots, Garner prioritizes comfort above all else. That’s why I know I can count on her go-to sneaker brand, Brooks, for an everyday shoe that’s as comfortable as it is stylish.

If you’re in the market for new, supportive sneakers — or if you just want to channel your inner Garner (I don’t blame you) — you’re in luck. Amazon released thousands of early fashion deals ahead of Prime Day 2023, and the footwear department is no exception. The retailer is offering a dizzying array of markdowns on active styles, including Brooks sneakers starting at just $70. While Garner usually opts for the Glycerin 19 style, below, you’ll find the seven best deals on other Brooks options. Don’t wait to snag your favorites though, the sales won’t last long.

Whether you’re searching for your next workout shoes or an easy-to-wear pair you can sport on everyday errands, you’ll love the Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers. As Amazon’s number one best-selling road running shoe, the style is clearly a shopper favorite. The sneakers are built with a cushioned midsole and underfoot for added comfort with each step. A nurse who is on their feet for “12 hours a day” called them the “best shoes ever” thanks to their support. Not only do they feel great, but they look great, too; the sneakers are available in 39 styles including a range of colorways. And, the best part? They’re now on sale for their lowest price in the past 30 days.

According to their rave reviews, the Launch 9 Neutral running shoes feel like “walking on clouds” — one person even referred to the style as the “most comfortable shoe [they] have ever had.” Their popularity among shoppers is a result of their streamlined design that’s perfect for catching some speed. You don’t have to be a runner to appreciate the comfort of this Brooks style though, its lightweight-yet-durable build gives it an extra breathable yet plush feel regardless of where you’re taking them. Speaking of breathable, the shoes are made with an airy mesh body that’s sure to keep you cool with every wear this summer. Snag the sneakers while they’re marked down to just $70 from their original $110 price point.

If the Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes catch your eye, you may want to grab them quickly — more than 1,000 shoppers have purchased them in the past month alone, according to Amazon. Brooks describes the sneakers as “smoother and softer than ever” thanks to their advanced cushioning technology which provides comfortable landings and supported transitions. One customer confirmed that they “walked 24 miles” at Disney in the Ghost 14 style, and “the shoes were cushiony and comfy.” A second shopper added that the sneakers were “perfect right out of the box,” and they’ve even “received compliments on their looks, too.”

If your outdoor adventures are taking you off the beaten path this summer, opt for the Cascadia 16 GTX Trail Running Shoes. The sneakers are built with a protective toe cap and a rubber outsole for traction and durability on any terrain. Perfect for long hikes, trail walks, or runs through the neighborhood, you can count on the popular style to keep you comfortable and supported on uneven ground.

One customer wore the pair during a “torrential downpour on a varied-surface 5K trail race” and they were “stunned at how great [their] new shoes felt.” The same person went on to add that thanks to the durable sneakers, they “went through numerous puddles and [their] socks stayed dry.” And, just when you thought it couldn’t get better, the sneakers are currently at their lowest price in the past 30 days.

Be sure to grab the Brooks sneakers that catch your eye while they’re still on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

