Jennifer Garner Debuted Caramel Highlights With Her Freshly Chopped Bob

When temperatures start to rise every spring, so do hair lengths — and celebs are no exception. 2023 is shaping up to be the year of the bob with everyone form Hailey Bieber to Zendaya getting in on the trend. The latest to try out a fresh chop is Jennifer Garner. And the 13 Going on 30 star brightened up her new bob cut with light blonde highlights.

The actor was seen with this new 'do as early as March of this year but was seen yesterday with lighter strands and new highlights that give her normally dark brunette shade some added definition while doing press for her new upcoming Apple TV+ show The Last Thing He Told Me at The Today Show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and more all over New York City.

Getty Images

Garner wore her layered bob in slight waves and kept her long curtain bangs at the front tousled and fresh. Her hair was swept to the side (millennials, rejoice!), making a compelling case for a deep side part. Garner paired her new color with a sparkly maxidress, courtesy of Roland Mouret’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Finished with pointy-toe pumps and minimal jewelry, the look was pure, effortless elegance.

After all, bob cuts are a classic for a reason. The timeless haircut works with any hair type and texture and has countless styling possibilities. From long layers and shag to touseled waves and a deep part a la Jennifer Garner, there is no wrong way to wear a bob. So if you're looking to freshen up your look, look no further. The bob is one of the best cuts for spring and summer weather when we all want to feel a little lighter. Chances are you'll be seeing this cut everywhere soon.

