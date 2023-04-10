Jennifer Garner Says She Avoids Reading About Herself and Ben Affleck

The saying goes like this: "What you don't know can't hurt you." Jennifer Garner likes to apply that sentiment when it comes to reading her and her ex-husband Ben Affleck's names in the press. The actress got candid in a recent interview about avoiding the media's narrative of her life and relationships.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," the actress told Stellar Magazine. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."

Garner also stays away from the internet and meme culture — meaning she most likely hasn't seen the many Ben Affleck memes out there. "I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love," she said. "I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."

She joked about Affleck saying, "Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

The friendly exes wed in 2005 before splitting in 2018 and share three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Affleck is now remarried to Jennifer Lopez and Garner has been with boyfriend John Miller since 2018.

Garner has been busy promoting her upcoming Apple TV+ show The Last Thing He Told Me, which hits the streaming platform this Friday. Last week, the actress shared a photo dump from filming the adaptation alongside Laura Dave, the author of the book of the same name. The first snap captured the two sitting on the back of a red pickup truck.

Another snap in the gallery showed the co-workers and pals in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, while one slide was a video of the two in a simulated moving car (well, Dave was pretending to ride along the side of the car).

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

"@lauradaveauthor is the author of #TheLastThingHeToldMe. She is petite and fierce. She is more comfortable at her computer in the dead of night than in a crowd," Garner captioned the post. "She is a watcher of people, a master of emotions, a trickster of perspective — Laura zooms in to the specific and out to ‘this is why we are the way we are’, so that speaking to her, the world makes more sense. Laura is a mom and a wife and a daughter and a friend and a badass. (Don’t ask her to talk to @nikolajwilliamcw because he is too handsome and she can’t take it). Laura Dave is brilliant and I love her. ♥️"