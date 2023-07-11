Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Are “Amazingly Flattering,” According to Shoppers — and They’re 75% Off

Select Alo styles start at $32.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennier Garner alo yoga
Photo:

Getty Images

As much as I hate to admit it, there’s usually a stark difference in quality between pricier workout apparel and the cheap stuff. When I compare my $100 leggings to the pairs I bought on a whim for $20, I become convinced this is an area to invest in; the high-quality pair last years, hold up in the wash, and maintain their shape and color despite many long, sweaty workouts. The cheap ones? Pilled, stretched out, and no longer in rotation. But during Amazon’s Prime Day, there’s the opportunity to get a pair of typically expensive, high-quality leggings for that low price we love. 

Right now at Amazon, Alo Yoga’s Vapor Leggings are up to 75 percent off with some of the four camo colorways starting at just $32. The spandex- and polyester-blend leggings feature a high-waisted design and are a staple in Jennifer Garner’s workout rotation, with the star having been spotted wearing them on multiple occasions.

Amazon PD Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging Hunter

Amazon

Alo is a favorite among celebrities and supermodels, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes wearing pieces from the popular athletic brand. Its Vapor Leggings are particularly a staple among shoppers thanks to its comfortable compression that’s designed to support you during your workout without digging in. It also features four-way stretch for easy mobility, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, and a little butt lifting (because why not?).

Amazon PD Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging White

Amazon

According to shoppers, the leggings are “amazingly flattering” and “soft as butter.” “The Alo leggings [fit] like the softest, smoothest glove,” wrote one customer. And according to another person, the Vapor Leggings are the “best compression leggings” they own. “I loved how these leggings shape and smooth my curves,” they wrote, adding that these offer compression “without compromising comfort.” And per one more shopper, the material is “sturdy” and breathable.

And beyond being flattering and comfortable, these leggings are excellent for workouts, according to a final shopper. “Like a good support shoe, I like good support leggings and tops while working out,” they explained, writing that they rely on these “perfect” leggings for both cardio and strength training. 

Alo is known for its quality, style, and functionality — but not its low prices. So make sure to grab the brand’s Jennifer Garner-worn Vapor leggings while they are discounted up to 75 percent, with prices starting at just $32.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spanx Sale
I’m a Spanx-Obsessed Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Things I’m Buying From Its Summer Sale
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Apparently a Fan of the Firming Body Cream That 39,000+ Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With
Buying Gap Tank Top in Bulk
I’m Buying My Favorite Flattering Tank in Bulk While It’s $8 for Prime Day
Related Articles
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Apparently a Fan of the Firming Body Cream That 39,000+ Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With
Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Garner Wear This Denim Brand That’s Up to 50% Off for Prime Day
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 55% Off
Princess Diana in Black Swimsuit in the Ocean
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It on Sale at Amazon
Spanx Sale
I’m a Spanx-Obsessed Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Things I’m Buying From Its Summer Sale
Luxury Beauty Deals
Tons of Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale, Including a Top Seller From Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Amazon White Sneakers Deal Roundup
White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Jennifer Garnerâs âFavoriteâ Drugstore Retinol
Jennifer Garner’s “Favorite” Drugstore Retinol Is on Sale for 59% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Proved a Little White Tank Top Is the Hottest Thing to Wear This Summer
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Convinced Me This Unfussy Staple Is Summer 2023’s Hottest Trend