Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Are “Amazingly Flattering,” According to Shoppers — and They’re 75% Off

As much as I hate to admit it, there’s usually a stark difference in quality between pricier workout apparel and the cheap stuff. When I compare my $100 leggings to the pairs I bought on a whim for $20, I become convinced this is an area to invest in; the high-quality pair last years, hold up in the wash, and maintain their shape and color despite many long, sweaty workouts. The cheap ones? Pilled, stretched out, and no longer in rotation. But during Amazon’s Prime Day, there’s the opportunity to get a pair of typically expensive, high-quality leggings for that low price we love.

Right now at Amazon, Alo Yoga’s Vapor Leggings are up to 75 percent off with some of the four camo colorways starting at just $32. The spandex- and polyester-blend leggings feature a high-waisted design and are a staple in Jennifer Garner’s workout rotation, with the star having been spotted wearing them on multiple occasions.

Alo is a favorite among celebrities and supermodels, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes wearing pieces from the popular athletic brand. Its Vapor Leggings are particularly a staple among shoppers thanks to its comfortable compression that’s designed to support you during your workout without digging in. It also features four-way stretch for easy mobility, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, and a little butt lifting (because why not?).

According to shoppers, the leggings are “amazingly flattering” and “soft as butter.” “The Alo leggings [fit] like the softest, smoothest glove,” wrote one customer. And according to another person, the Vapor Leggings are the “best compression leggings” they own. “I loved how these leggings shape and smooth my curves,” they wrote, adding that these offer compression “without compromising comfort.” And per one more shopper, the material is “sturdy” and breathable.

And beyond being flattering and comfortable, these leggings are excellent for workouts, according to a final shopper. “Like a good support shoe, I like good support leggings and tops while working out,” they explained, writing that they rely on these “perfect” leggings for both cardio and strength training.

Alo is known for its quality, style, and functionality — but not its low prices. So make sure to grab the brand’s Jennifer Garner-worn Vapor leggings while they are discounted up to 75 percent, with prices starting at just $32.