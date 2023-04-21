Jennifer Garner Always Wears These Comfy Leggings From a Celeb-Loved Brand, and They’re 51% Off at Amazon

Shoppers say they feel like butter.

Briefly after college, I worked at a retail shop inside of a luxury gym. There, we sold everything from massage devices to spa products to ultra-expensive athletic brands I hadn’t heard of until I started putting it on shelves. But despite the high-end offerings, there was one brand that — without question and within days — always sold out, and it’s one celebrities can’t stop wearing

Alo Yoga was and still is that brand. Nearly anytime Olivia Wilde steps out of the house, she’s in a pair of its leggings, and tons of supermodels including Kendall Jenner and Kia Gerber wear the brand on repeat. Among that long list of celebrities loyal to Alo is also Jennifer Garner, who practically lives in a camo version of its Vapor Leggings. And right now, you can snag that very style for a major discount at Amazon.

Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging

Amazon

Shop now: $63—$89 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Alo Yoga’s Vapor Leggings are high-waisted with comfortable compression, holding you in — and lifting where you want it most — without restricting movement. The breathable Vapor fabric is designed with performance in mind, making these leggings a little more technical than traditional yoga pants that focus on feeling soft. The fabric, designed to have a “second-skin feel,” features four-way stretch, moisture-wicking technology, and odor resistance. At Amazon, Garner’s go-to camo style in the shade Hunter is now up to 51 percent off.

Shoppers rave about the fit and feel of the leggings; according to one person, they have a “soft as butter” texture and go on like the “softest, smoothest glove…hugging your curves.” Another customer called the fit “perfect” and “very flattering.” And in regards to support, they added that these are a must for those who opt for cardio and weight training in the gym. 

When it comes to leggings, I personally want something I don’t have to be precious about (I mean, I’m gonna sweat in them). The goal is to be able to wear them and wash them repeatedly without deterioration, and — luckily — Amazon customers explain that this Alo pair is perfect for just that, describing the material as “sturdy” and confirming that they “wash great.” 

If they’re good enough for Jennifer Garner, they’re certainly good enough for me, so I’ll be grabbing the actress’ go-to pair of workout leggings while they’re on sale for up to 51 percent off at Amazon.

