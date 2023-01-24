Jennifer Coolidge Is the Latest Celebrity to Call Out This Editor-Approved Face Wand That Smooths Fine Lines

She says it can “make you look like you just rolled around on the moon.”

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s the bend and snap for me. Yes, I am partly referring to that iconic move Reese Witherspoon teaches Jennifer Coolidge as she’s trying to win over the UPS delivery man in Legally Blonde, but I’m also talking about the small-but-mighty LED face wand that requires a simple bend and snap to use — okay, more like twist and snap — and officially has Coolidge’s stamp of “love.”

In an interview with Glamour UK, Coolidge noted that she “loves this vibration wand,” with said wand being none other than the buzzy Solawave tool that’s been blowing up in Hollywood since it launched in late 2020. She didn’t just give it a simple, “I love,” though: She went above and beyond, explaining exactly what it is about the device that makes it an essential in her skincare routine

“It's like the roller, except it does the work for you. It's actually got a battery in it and I really like that…” Coolidge shared. “There's a glow on your face that can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon,” Coolidge added. I don’t know exactly what that means, but doesn’t achieving a moon-like glow sound incredibly enticing? And with very minimal work, seeing as the wand basically does it all for you? Heck yes.

Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Solawave

Shop now: $127 with code SWVIP15 (Originally $149); solawave.co

It’s no wonder that beauty editors like myself and so many celebrities, including Megan Fox, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, and Reese Witherspoon have turned to the Solawave wand to get their skin in tip-top shape. It’s also known to be a staple in every makeup artist’s tool kit, especially when prepping for an award’s show red carpet, and that’s because it has instant benefits (aka, after five minutes of use your skin will glow). And there are even more long-term benefits that you’ll see after consistent use, like the fading of dark spots and less prominent fine lines.

I’ve been using the face tool for over a year now, and I’ve seen significant improvements in my forehead lines and my overall complexion. I glow (like the moon), and my pesky forehead line that’s been bothering me forever is much less visible. That’s because the Solawave, which is basically four tools in one, provides the benefits of microcurrent, red light therapy, facial massages, and therapeutic warmth in a single, handheld wand. It has the ability to target so many skincare concerns, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots with regular use. 

The Solawave wand has become a part of my nightly bedtime ritual. It’s relaxing! It’s easy! And I know I’m doing something good for my skin, which always puts me at ease. I also take it with me everywhere, seeing as it’s small enough to fit into my purse. 

You can buy the skincare wand, which normally costs $149, for $127 when you use the code SWVIP15 at checkout, or you can buy the wand and the accompanying conductive serum for $144. If it’s cool enough for Coolidge, it’s cool enough for you. Shop it below, and get ready to see your skin glow.

Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit

Solawave


Shop now: $144 with code SWVIP15 (Originally $181); solawave.co

