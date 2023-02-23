Jennifer Coolidge Paired Her Sequined Jade Dress With Sheer Gloves

A goddess in green.

Updated on February 23, 2023
Jennifer Coolidge We Have A Ghost

You couldn’t write a better script for Jennifer Coolidge’s return to Hollywood. She’s checking off every box, starting with her huge comeback on the screen of HBO Max’s White Lotus, partnering with e.l.f. for her first-ever Super Bowl Commercial, joining TikTok with the help of J. Lo, and now hitting Netflix’s screen for her upcoming comedy thriller We Have A Ghost

On Wednesday, the actress attended the premiere of We Have A Ghost at The TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles, donning a mesmerizing Needle and Thread jade sequined mesh dress that cascaded down to her ankles with a voluminous tulle skirt hem. Finishing off her outfit, she paired the sparkling dress with emerald velour high heels by Betsey Johnson and sheer black gloves adorned with crystals.

Beauty-wise, Coolidge opted for her signature blonde blowout with loose, romantic curls that framed her face. The dress did the talking as she kept her glam to a minimum: a peachy blush, pink lipstick, and jet-black eyes. 

David Harbour, Coolidge’s co-star in We Have A Ghost, sat down with Seth Meyers Monday night to talk about Netflix’s family-friendly horror film and revealed Coolidge once berated him for not committing to the scene. 

Jennifer Coolidge & David Harbour

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"We have this amazing moment where there's a CGI thing that shoots out of my face and it's a hand and it strangles her," he said on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "So I did it with my hand [during filming] and she was like, really pissed. She stopped the take and was like, 'David! You've gotta really strangle me! You gotta strangle me!' "

He explained, "I was like, 'I'm not gonna murder America's sweetheart!' She was like, 'Come on!' "

While their characters may not get along, Harbour said he's obsessed with Coolidge IRL. "She is as amazing as you think she would be. It's just what you see on a talk show or at an awards show — it just is that, and it's not that way with some of us."

We Have A Ghost is set to stream on Netflix Feb. 24.

