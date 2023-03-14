Beauty Hair Celebrity Hairstyles Jennifer Coolidge’s Ultra-Voluminous Oscars Hair Was Thanks to This Root-Lifting Treatment The higher the hair, the closer to heaven. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 @ 02:10PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images On Sunday, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge grazed the Oscars champagne carpet in an all-black number with simple makeup and accessories to accompany. But the real star of the show was her perfectly heightened hair. Celebrity hairstylist Sami Knight worked on behalf of Fekkai to achieve the bumped style using Fekkai's Root Lift Volumizing Treatment. The spray features flexible polymers that create invisible ladders to lift roots and provide visible, humidity-resistant volume. Hydrolyzed vegetable proteins restore broken keratin bonds and reduce breakage, ensuring that hair remains robust, while biotin and tripeptides strengthen strands, add shine, and improve hair health. The volumizing spray is lightly scented and suitable for all hair types. Ulta Shop now: $28; ulta.com While Fekkai's Root Lift Volumizing Treatment was the star of the show, Knight also relied on a range of Fekkai products to achieve Coolidge's volume. The Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray added some grit to her hair, while the Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray sculpted and minimized frizz throughout the night. Finally, the Clean Stylers Volume Lock Hairspray froze the style in place and kept her hair looking full and gorgeous all evening long. Coolidge isn’t the only one achieving maximum volume from this Fekkai treatment. Ulta shoppers are also giving this product a five-star rating. One shopper shared, “It gives my hair volume without feeling sticky and dried out.” Another reviewer who noted its oil control benefits said, “My hair is twice as big — I threw my teasing brush away.” A final reviewer with fine hair echoed that sentiment by saying, “This works well at making my hair appear thicker and more voluminous” and “it doesn't affect how often I need to wash my hair.” If you want height like Jennifer Coolidge, Fekkai's Root Lift Volumizing Treatment is the answer you’re looking for — and it's $28 at Ulta Ulta Shop now: $26; ulta.com Ulta Shop now: $24; ulta.com Ulta Shop now: $26; ulta.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Lopez Has Carried This Constantly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and Now I Finally Get the Hype Amazon Shoppers Found the “Best-Fitting” Basic Tees, and They’re on Sale for $6 Apiece Shoppers Say This Lip Plumper Is the “Best” on the Market, and It Gives Me Lip Flip-Like Results Without Botox