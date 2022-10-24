Jennifer Coolidge Said Men DM Her With Pictures of Anything "Besides Their Face"

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on October 24, 2022
Jennifer Coolidge revealed a cheeky fact about what's going down in her DMs — and spoiler alert: it's a lot of unsolicited photos. While promoting the second season of her Emmy-winning show White Lotus on Monday's episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the talk-show host asked her if she receives a lot of messages from men on her socials. Her response? 

"Yeah, I guess I do get some DMs and stuff and, you know, a lot of photos of body parts and stuff," she said, which prompted Cohen to ask, "Jennifer Coolidge, do guys send you a lot of dick pics?"

Coolidge coyly confirmed, "All sorts of things, you know, besides their face. Yeah. You know what I mean? I don't get a lot of the face, a lot of the other things."

Later in the conversation, Cohen asked Coolidge what she looks for in a man and if there's something specific that catches her eye. For starters, she's trying to avoid the narcissists — as well as actors. "I like a guy who doesn't ever look at, look at his reflection," she said. "[I] like a guy that has no idea they're attractive. There are some, there's a couple in the world."

"I've had a lot of actor boyfriends," she said. "I think it's one actor per, per household, But maybe it was just my luck. I mean I need a guy that's obsessed with animals and a guy that has a job. It would be great."

