News Jennifer Coolidge Said Men DM Her With Pictures of Anything "Besides Their Face" If you're picking up what we're putting down. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 @ 02:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge revealed a cheeky fact about what's going down in her DMs — and spoiler alert: it's a lot of unsolicited photos. While promoting the second season of her Emmy-winning show White Lotus on Monday's episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the talk-show host asked her if she receives a lot of messages from men on her socials. Her response? "Yeah, I guess I do get some DMs and stuff and, you know, a lot of photos of body parts and stuff," she said, which prompted Cohen to ask, "Jennifer Coolidge, do guys send you a lot of dick pics?" Coolidge coyly confirmed, "All sorts of things, you know, besides their face. Yeah. You know what I mean? I don't get a lot of the face, a lot of the other things." Later in the conversation, Cohen asked Coolidge what she looks for in a man and if there's something specific that catches her eye. For starters, she's trying to avoid the narcissists — as well as actors. "I like a guy who doesn't ever look at, look at his reflection," she said. "[I] like a guy that has no idea they're attractive. There are some, there's a couple in the world." "I've had a lot of actor boyfriends," she said. "I think it's one actor per, per household, But maybe it was just my luck. I mean I need a guy that's obsessed with animals and a guy that has a job. It would be great."