Jennifer Coolidge Confirmed That She's Definitely On Board for 'Legally Blonde 3'

There's been plenty of talk about the upcoming Legally Blonde three-quel. Yes, Mindy Kaling is involved. Yes, Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role. And now, Jennifer Coolidge confirmed that as soon as she's asked, she'll be more than happy to sign on the dotted line. Over the weekend, while she spoke with Extra about her recent designation as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year, she also touched on statements that Witherspoon made about her inclusion, saying that there was no way the movie could even happen if Coolidge wasn't included.

"Of course, I would be on board. I've been hearing about it for a long time," Coolidge said. "Maybe it really is happening at this point. I would absolutely love to do Legally Blonde 3."

The sequel to a sequel (everyone remember Red, White & Blonde?) was originally announced back in 2018 with a 2020 release date and original screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith on board. Later, as the pandemic shifted plans for the movie, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were brought in as screenwriters.



"We want to make sure that Elle Woods is not paying penance for existing in the year 2022," Kaling told Time of the film's delays and fans' expectations, especially after everyone saw And Just Like That...'s approach to rebooting a beloved franchise.

Witherspoon, on the other hand, pointed to the popularity of Top Gun: Maverick as a blueprint for how they'd approach the return of Elle Woods, saying that the film "gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then."

Now that Coolidge confirmed that she's up for a return, it might be enough to have more news on the film's progress from Reese and Co. In the meantime, fans should practice the ol' bend and snap, just in case.

