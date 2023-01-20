Jennifer Coolidge Joined TikTok with the Help of Jenny From the Block

Hollywood might not see you, Jennifer Coolidge, but we do. And we are screaming, crying, and throwing up at what might just be the best stop on your comeback tour — TikTok.

Yes, you read that correctly. The comedian is officially active on TikTok. On Thursday, she debuted her first video and captioned the post, “Trying out TikTok! 💋👀”

“Hi,” said Coolidge. “This is my first TikTok and, uh, I was trying to think of something cool to do and I think I'm, um … I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like.” The Golden Globe winner went on to recite a parody of Jennifer Lopez's 2002 chart-topping hit "Jenny from the Block," reading the lyrics in a stilted staccato.

“Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still Jenny, Jenny, Jenny from the block,” she said, before panning the camera to her right, revealing a special cameo of Lopez herself, listening to her performance. Illuminating in blush pink, J. Lo gave her stamp of approval and replied: “I like that. I really, really like that.” Coolidge pans back to herself with a grinning smile.

Costars of Coolidge quickly commented on the debut asking for more. Reese Witherspoon said, “Too good 😹,” while Meghan Fahy added, “I just liked this twice.” Naomi Watts jumped in with, “😂😂😂 internet just broke 🙌🙌🙌.” And Lukas Cages commented, “U are my god.”

Lopez and Josh Duhamel, her castmates in the film Shotgun Wedding, spoke with Lorraine about the upcoming Prime Video release and Coolidge, who plays Lopez’s future mother-in-law in the rom-com.

When asked about working with Coolidge, the singer said, “She's a riot.”

The two said filming with the White Lotus star could be unpredictable as you could never anticipate whether she was acting or not. Duhamel said, “That woman she does things on camera that feels very awkward, and you're like ‘is that a take?’ You can't tell if it's a blooper or a real take.”

