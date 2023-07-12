Shoppers Say the Vitamin C Serum Used on Jennifer Coolidge Gets Rid of 10 Years of Wrinkles — and It’s on Sale

I did a recent rewatch of Legally Blonde and was astonished when the little info plaque rudely declared its release year as 2001. That means it was released 22 years ago — woof. It’s easy to forget that it’s been two decades since its release because its stars have aged incredibly well. This of course includes Jennifer Coolidge, who looks the same now as she did when she first co-starred in the movie. The exact cocktail for her ageless skin is unknown, but a contributing product is Image Skincare’s Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum.

The luxe skincare brand is frequently named in red carpet beauty breakdowns, as was the case at this year's Oscars when the Vital C Serum was used to prep both Coolidge and Sigourney Weaver. The brand’s products are rarely on sale, but thanks to a Prime Day deal with a bonus coupon, the red carpet-worthy serum is down to $59 right now.

Image Skincare’s Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

Amazon

The hero ingredient is of course the titular vitamin C, a complex made of four different types of vitamin C, which is boosted by peptides and hyaluronic acid. The combination provides brighter skin, faded dark spots, reduced wrinkles and fine lines, improved collagen production, and long-lasting moisture. (Whew.)

Image Skincare’s Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum has a fan base of 1,600-plus five-star reviewers at Amazon. There’s a lot of high praise to sift through, one review of which comes from a shopper who said “10 years of wrinkles [are] gone” thanks to the serum. Someone similarly echoed, “I’ve been using this product for over 15 years. I just turned 50 and everyone says I look like I’m in my 30s.” Another shopper said their skin made a 180-degree transformation thanks to Image Skincare serum. Besides plumper skin, it “cleared” their acne, made pores “smaller,” and overall hydrated their skin, the shopper said.

Head to Amazon to shop the Jennifer Coolidge-worthy Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum for less while you can.