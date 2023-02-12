Jennifer Coolidge Says This Viral $10 Primer Makes Her Look Like a “Baby Dolphin”

The actress partnered with e.l.f. for its first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Coolidge Partnered With E.l.f. To Bring Its Viral Primer to the Super Bowl
Photo:

Courtesy of E.l.f

We interrupt your Super Bowl broadcast to bring you breaking news: Our White Lotus favorites have partnered with one of our go-to drugstore makeup brands. It’s the cross-over we didn’t quite anticipate for 2023 — but then again, it’s brought to us by Mike White, the man whose duality won him both Survivor and Golden Globes.

He partnered with Jennifer Coolidge who, let’s admit it, has always been that girl — with notable roles in Legally Blonde and Another Cinderella Story to the now instantly-iconic Tanya — to lend her canvas (and comedic chops) to e.l.f., the brand behind one of this year’s most viral primers. In a Super Bowl commercial that will go down in history as both e.l.f.’s first television debut and the first to feature Coolidge doing a dolphin impersonation, the actress applies the brand’s Power Grip Primer and learns just how sticky and smoothing the product — which has over 68-million TikTok views — is.

“Oh my goodness,” Coolidge exclaims after putting the primer on. “I look like a baby dolphin!”

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

While the commercial might slightly exaggerate the product's tackiness, it’s that feature that’s made it an Amazon shopper-favorite, with over 3,400 perfect ratings. “This one gives your skin a sticky feeling and really [holds] the makeup in place… I had zero creasing and zero lines in my makeup after wearing it for 10 hours,” wrote one customer, with another explaining that the stick helps “makeup adhere flawlessly.” A third shopper went into detail, saying that the $10 primer isn’t sticky “in a gross way” but instead “hydrating and tacky” while feeling “cool and calming.” 

And while the primer’s ability to extend the life of a makeup look is what’s made it an instant favorite, it’s also formulated with hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, to nourish skin while giving it an all-over glow. “It gets my face tacky enough to where my foundation stays on all day, but leaves enough moisture for my skin to stay hydrated all day,” wrote one shopper, while another said it made their skin “look so dewy and hydrated.”

TBH, it doesn’t really matter who actually wins the Super Bowl, because to me, Jennifer Coolidge and e.l.f. have already won. Grab the brand’s ultra-sticky, baby dolphin-skin inducing (I guess that’s a thing now?) primer today for $10 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

OV Sale
The Athleisure Brand Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot Both Wear Is Having a Hush-Hush Sale
I Tried the Detox Mask That Shoppers Call âMagical,â and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
I Tried the Detox Mask Shoppers Call “Magical,” and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
Best-selling Amazon Satina Leggings Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Ridiculously Soft,” and They’re on Sale for $12
Related Articles
Sheryl Lee Ralph Super Bowl Jumpsuit
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Stunning Red Jumpsuit to Perform at the Super Bowl
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Halter-Neck Jumpsuit Featured a Major Midriff-Baring Cutout
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
Amazon fashion weekend deals
The 24 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $30 Levi’s Jeans to $39 Adidas Sneakers
Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation Before and After
The Dewy Foundation Behind the Influencer Trip Everyone's Talking About Launched — and Our Editors Love It
Amazon Boots Review
I Walked Around NYC in These Heeled, Western-Style Boots From Amazon for 7 Hours With No Issues
Emma Roberts Saks Campaign
Saks Campaign Star Emma Roberts Once Put Her Favorite Coat In Storage Because She Wore It Too Much
Penn Badgley You S4
Penn Badgley Respectfully Declined the Sex Scenes in "You"
Jennifer Coolidge White Lotus premiere
Jennifer Coolidge Is Going to Live Out Her Dream of Playing a Dolphin
Alicia Silverstone Rakuten
Alicia Silverstone Says Cher Horowitz Would Follow This One Shopping Rule in 2023
Contour vs Bronzer
Bronzer vs. Contour: What Experts What You to Know
Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest
Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck
Best-selling Amazon Satina Leggings Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Ridiculously Soft,” and They’re on Sale for $12
This Supermodel-Approved Winter Trend Is Still Going Strong, and You Can Shop It for Just $12 at Amazon
Earmuffs Are the Supermodel-Approved Trend Taking Over This Winter, and You Can Get a Cozy Pair for Only $12
Maybelline concealer review
I’ve Tried Plenty of Expensive Concealers, and This $9 Formula Is the Only One That Smooths Out My Fine Lines
Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion