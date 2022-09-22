Jennifer Coolidge’s Recipe for Smooth and Hydrated Skin Involves These 2 Top-Rated Body Care Products

The actress gives her friends beauty goody bags.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 @ 08:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Coolidge Uses These Two Body Products for All Over Smooth and Healthy Skin
Photo:

Getty Images

I couldn’t be more excited for Jennifer Coolidge’s time in the spotlight. Legally Blonde, Best in Show, A Cinderella Story — the actress’ decades-long career has been a rotating door of iconic characters. She’s the type of celebrity whose group chat I am just dying to be in. I’ve wondered what being Coolidge’s friend would be like — and according to recent insight, it involves gift bags full of beauty products, so it seems as good as I’d imagine.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the actress said that she likes to frequent clean and natural beauty stores. “I go in and I just buy it all and then I go home. I really kind of clean out the place. I was going to put together bags for my girlfriends,” she said. Chances are, I probably won’t receive one of these packages, but she did share some of the goodies she gifts, which includes two body care products — Herbivore’s Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish and Pursoma’s Detox Beauty Dry Brush

Although I’m hesitant about product recommendations from people I don’t know personally, I’m inclined to take Coolidge’s recommendations seriously. First, she went to makeup school (who knew?); second, she says her skin is quick to react; and third, she’s a clean-beauty aficionado. 

Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish

Dermstore

Shop now: $38; dermstore.com and sephora.com

Herbivore is a dreamy brand most recently praised on TikTok for its effective Moon Dew Eye Cream, but the Coco Rose Body Polish deserves a lot of love, too. Coconut oil keeps the skin incredibly hydrated while pinky clay and sugar gently exfoliate. According to reviewers “it exfoliates without irritating the skin, smells good, and leaves skin smooth and hydrated.” Other shoppers also echo Coolidge and say that Coco Rose Body Polish “[is] a wonderful gift for friends.” 

Pursoma Detox Beauty Body Brush

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Pursoma’s Detox Beauty Dry Brush is a complementary companion to the Herbivore Body Polish. Dry brushing is a technique apparently used by Coolidge and other celebs like Miranda Kerr and Cindy Crawford, likely due to its circulation-promoting, lymphatic draining, cellulite-reducing properties. This one in particular is vegan and relatively inexpensive. (Kerr’s go-to is $35.)Shoppers say that this makes a great gift and that the results are “very noticeable with regular use.” 

While we can’t all be BFFs with Coolidge, we can take a page from her book and add the $38 Herbivore’s Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish and the $25 Pursoma’s Detox Beauty Dry Brush to our beauty collections.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nail Slugging Is the Secret to Healthy, Strong Nails
Nail Slugging Is the Secret to Healthy, Strong Nails
Skin Tints vs. Tinted Moisturizers
Skin Tints Vs. Tinted Moisturizers — What's the Difference?
Best Anti-Chafing Products
The Best Anti-Chafing Products For Thighs That Rub
Best Cellulite Creams
These 8 Cellulite Creams Are Ideal for Smooth, Soft Skin
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale
A woman plucks an ingrown hair from her leg
The 9 Best Ingrown Hair Treatments to Keep Your Skin Calm and Bump-Free
Skin Cycling TikTok Trend!
Everything to Know About Skin Cycling, TikTok's Newest Skincare Trend That Will Transform Your Complexion
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Best Body Scrubs
The 15 Best Body Scrubs for Silky Soft Skin
KNC Supa Scrub
We Tested Exfoliating Lip Scrubs — Trust These 9 for Makeout-Ready Lips
The Best Bodycare of Summer
'InStyle' 's Beauty Editors on the Best Products for Your Summer Body
CLEAN SLATE: My Boyfriend Is Obsessed With This Eucalyptus-Scented Body Wash, and So Am I
Here Are the 20 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Concern
Sisley-Paris Exfoliating Mask Review
This New French Exfoliating Mask Completely Revamped My Dull Complexion in Just 60 Seconds
Beauty Editor Picks From This Celebrity-Approved Brand's End of Summer Sale
I've Been Devoted to This Skincare Brand for Over a Decade — Here's What I'm Buying From Its Annual Sale
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Tested Lip Maks
We Tested 25 Different Lip Masks — These 13 Left Our Lips Kissably Soft