Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow

Grab it at a discount with our exclusive code.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 1, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Beauty Pie CPC - I Tried the Cream Blush Jennifer Coolidge Wore to Her Movie Premiere, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Photo:

Beauty Pie/ Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge has been everywhere, from her award-winning performance in The White Lotus to her TikTok with Jennifer Lopez — and we’re here for all of it. Along with all of her hysterical, memorable lines, the Hollywood star’s red carpet looks have been just as noteworthy.  

As a Legally Blonde fangirl, I, of course, jumped at the opportunity to try the same makeup from Beauty Pie that Coolidge wore to the premiere of Shotgun Wedding, according to the brand. My package contained everything from the actress’ glam: the Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream, Everyday Great Skin Foundation and Concealer, Keep This Compact and Awesome Bronzer, Triple Beauty Luminizing Wand, and Supercolour Kohl Eyeliner. These lightweight products feel like a second skin even with a full face of makeup, but if I had to pick one that was my favorite, it’s hands-down the Supercheek Cream Blush.

Supercheek Cream Blush

Beauty Pie

Shop now: $11 with code BEAUTYPIE20 (Originally $14); beautypie.com

For the record, I’m based in Florida, which makes finding makeup that will last through the hot weather a challenge. But this collection from Beauty Pie did not disappoint, and I didn’t feel the need to touch up — even after spending the day in the sun. Plus, I didn’t experience any breakouts from these beauty finds — a huge win for me and my sensitive skin. 

While you can purchase each product at full-price, signing up for an annual or monthly Beauty Pie membership saves you up to 70 percent across the brand. And exclusively for members, using our code BEAUTYPIE20 gets you 20 percent off your first purchase. The prices below reflect this discount based on their original membership price.

Most days, I’ll pop the ultra-creamy Supercheek Cream Blush on the high points of my cheeks after applying the brand’s Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Face Cream. When heading out to dinner or a special occasion, I apply Supercheek after the brand’s matte foundation, creamy concealer, powder bronzer, and luminous highlighter.

Unlike other cream blushes I’ve tried, Beauty Pie’s is easy to blend in with my fingertips, as it quickly melts into my skin for a creaseless, natural finish. I also like that the blush is buildable, so I can add as much as I like for a more pigmented look. It instantly gives my skin a rosy glow, which I’m especially enjoying for spring. Supercheek comes in eight colors, from a rosy pink to a deep berry shade, so you have several options to complete your look.  

I’m not the only one who uses this blush on repeat; it has over 1,300 five-star shopper ratings from reviewers who described it as “smooth as silk.” Another agreed that it “blends effortlessly,” while a third person noted it creates a “soft glow.” 

Score the same makeup from Coolidge’s red carpet glam at Beauty Pie, and keep reading to shop more of our favorites. Just don’t forget to use the code BEAUTYPIE20 for 20 percent off your first purchase after you sign up for a membership. 

Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream

Beauty Pie

Shop now: $18 with code BEAUTYPIE20 (Originally $22); beautypie.com

Everyday Great Skin

Beauty Pie

Shop now: $13 with code BEAUTYPIE20 (Originally $16); beautypie.com

Everyday Great Skin Concealer

Beauty Pie

Shop now: $10 with code BEAUTYPIE20 (Originally $12); beautypie.com

Keep This Compact & Awesome Bronze Powder Bronzer

Beauty Pie

Shop now: $20 with code BEAUTYPIE20 (Originally $25); beautypie.com

Triple Beauty Luminizing Wand

Beauty Pie

Shop now: $10 with code BEAUTYPIE20 (Originally $12); beautypie.com

Supercolour Kohl Eyeliner

Beauty Pie

Shop now: $8 with code BEAUTYPIE20 (Originally $10); beautypie.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shoppers Are Saying the Fit of This Color Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit Is "Spot On" And Has Great Coverage
Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”
Nuuds Bodysuit Review
I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, and This Ultra-Flattering Bodysuit With a 22,000-Person Waitlist Is Worth the Hype
Demi Moore Just Shared the Go-To âLazy Manâ Products Sheâs Been âLovingâ â and They Start at $11
Demi Moore Owns "Stacks" of This Comfy Cotton T-Shirt That's Great for Everyday Wear
Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
Ulta No 7 Hand and Nail Treatment Review
I Had Brittle, Neglected Nails and Cuticles Until I Discovered This $10, Anti-Aging Hand Treatment
I've Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Pressed Powder for Over 8 Years to Get an Even Skin Tone
I’ve Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Face Powder for 8 Years to Mattify and Even Out My Skin
This moisturizer is like a daily vitamin for your face and its making my skin softer than ever
I Instantly See Results With This 2-in-1 Moisturizer That’s Like a Daily Multivitamin for My Face
RoseSkinCo CPC - Shoppers and Editors Are 'Shocked' By This Device That Painlessly Zaps Away Hair for Good â and Itâs on Sale
I Never Need to Shave, Wax, or Tweeze Again After Using This Painless Hair Removal Device
Best Rare Beauty Products
The 9 Best Rare Beauty Products of 2023
Super model Christie Brinkley uses this $12 product to conceal to handle her grays
Christie Brinkley Uses This $12 Product to Conceal Gray Strands Between Hair Appointments
Emilia Clarke Clinique Mascara
Emilia Clarke Is a Self-Proclaimed “Mascara Girl,” and Her Favorite Buildable Formula Is Just $20 Now
The Best Skin Tints
The 15 Best Skin Tints of 2023 for Skin That Looks Like Yours, But Better
L'oreal age perfect shopper quotes
Helen Mirren’s Go-To Drugstore Foundation That Shoppers Call “Fantastic” for Mature Skin Is $13 Right Now
Editors Tried Out Springâs Hottest Denim Trends From the Sustainable Brand Thatâs a Hollywood Staple
4 Editors Tried the Newest Jeans From a Trendy Brand Katie Holmes Repeatedly Wears (and Yes, They're Worth It)
I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the TK Dior Products I'm Buying While They're on Rare Sale at Nordstrom
I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 4 Dior Products I'm Buying on Rare Sale at Nordstrom
E.l.f. Cosmetics x American Eagle Collab News
E.l.f. Cosmetics Launches Denim-Inspired Beauty with American Eagle
Shoppers Say This Newly-Launched Firming Moisturizer Makes Skin âSoft, Smooth, Plump, and Revitalizedâ
Shoppers In Their 50s Say This Firming and Plumping Moisturizer “Brought Life” Back to Their “Aging Skin”
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Demi Moore Just Shared Her 10 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle
Demi Moore Just Shared Her 11 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle