Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow

Jennifer Coolidge has been everywhere, from her award-winning performance in The White Lotus to her TikTok with Jennifer Lopez — and we’re here for all of it. Along with all of her hysterical, memorable lines, the Hollywood star’s red carpet looks have been just as noteworthy.

As a Legally Blonde fangirl, I, of course, jumped at the opportunity to try the same makeup from Beauty Pie that Coolidge wore to the premiere of Shotgun Wedding, according to the brand. My package contained everything from the actress’ glam: the Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream, Everyday Great Skin Foundation and Concealer, Keep This Compact and Awesome Bronzer, Triple Beauty Luminizing Wand, and Supercolour Kohl Eyeliner. These lightweight products feel like a second skin even with a full face of makeup, but if I had to pick one that was my favorite, it’s hands-down the Supercheek Cream Blush.

For the record, I’m based in Florida, which makes finding makeup that will last through the hot weather a challenge. But this collection from Beauty Pie did not disappoint, and I didn’t feel the need to touch up — even after spending the day in the sun. Plus, I didn’t experience any breakouts from these beauty finds — a huge win for me and my sensitive skin.

While you can purchase each product at full-price, signing up for an annual or monthly Beauty Pie membership saves you up to 70 percent across the brand. And exclusively for members, using our code BEAUTYPIE20 gets you 20 percent off your first purchase. The prices below reflect this discount based on their original membership price.

Most days, I’ll pop the ultra-creamy Supercheek Cream Blush on the high points of my cheeks after applying the brand’s Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Face Cream. When heading out to dinner or a special occasion, I apply Supercheek after the brand’s matte foundation, creamy concealer, powder bronzer, and luminous highlighter.

Unlike other cream blushes I’ve tried, Beauty Pie’s is easy to blend in with my fingertips, as it quickly melts into my skin for a creaseless, natural finish. I also like that the blush is buildable, so I can add as much as I like for a more pigmented look. It instantly gives my skin a rosy glow, which I’m especially enjoying for spring. Supercheek comes in eight colors, from a rosy pink to a deep berry shade, so you have several options to complete your look.

I’m not the only one who uses this blush on repeat; it has over 1,300 five-star shopper ratings from reviewers who described it as “smooth as silk.” Another agreed that it “blends effortlessly,” while a third person noted it creates a “soft glow.”

Score the same makeup from Coolidge’s red carpet glam at Beauty Pie, and keep reading to shop more of our favorites. Just don’t forget to use the code BEAUTYPIE20 for 20 percent off your first purchase after you sign up for a membership.

