Jennifer Aniston Wore the Tiniest Vintage Chanel Bikini Top

Jennifer Aniston is baring it all (both figuratively and literally) in honor of Allure’s December issue. Sitting down with the publication, the actress (and cover star) opened up about feeling more confident in herself now than ever before — and proved it by slipping into a bra top so tiny, it gave even Dua Lipa a run for her money.

On the cover, Aniston sported the itty-bitty vintage 1996 Chanel bra top, which consisted of two branded black circles held together by thin black strings, with a matching waist-flossing Gucci G-string and a low-rise Saint Laurent skirt. Posing with one hand above her head and the other on her hip (accessorized with a Bulgari bracelet, because duh), the actress called on extensions to double the length of her signature caramel tresses and opted for a simple glowy makeup look.

This wasn’t the only jaw-dropping ensemble Jennifer wore during the shoot, however, and additional photos showed the star posing in trousers paired with a gigantic bedazzled Dior belt and a bra top, sprawled on the ground cherry-red cut-out bodysuit, and grinning at the camera in a blue crop top soaked with water.

Allure

During the interview, Jennifer got candid about her current look while encouraging others to be kinder to themselves. “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s,” she revealed. “We needed to stop saying bad shit to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, ‘I looked fucking great at 53.’”

The actress then delved deeper into the idea, adding that hard times are what forced her to grow. “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she said. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t fucking care.”