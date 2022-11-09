Jennifer Aniston Wore the Tiniest Vintage Chanel Bikini Top

Paired with a Gucci G-string and a Saint Laurent skirt.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 @ 09:00PM
Jennifer Aniston 'Allure' cover chanel top
Photo:

Allure

Jennifer Aniston is baring it all (both figuratively and literally) in honor of Allure’s December issue. Sitting down with the publication, the actress (and cover star) opened up about feeling more confident in herself now than ever before — and proved it by slipping into a bra top so tiny, it gave even Dua Lipa a run for her money.

On the cover, Aniston sported the itty-bitty vintage 1996 Chanel bra top, which consisted of two branded black circles held together by thin black strings, with a matching waist-flossing Gucci G-string and a low-rise Saint Laurent skirt. Posing with one hand above her head and the other on her hip (accessorized with a Bulgari bracelet, because duh), the actress called on extensions to double the length of her signature caramel tresses and opted for a simple glowy makeup look.

This wasn’t the only jaw-dropping ensemble Jennifer wore during the shoot, however, and additional photos showed the star posing in trousers paired with a gigantic bedazzled Dior belt and a bra top, sprawled on the ground cherry-red cut-out bodysuit, and grinning at the camera in a blue crop top soaked with water.

Jennifer aniston 'allure' cover dior belt

Allure

During the interview, Jennifer got candid about her current look while encouraging others to be kinder to themselves. “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s,” she revealed. “We needed to stop saying bad shit to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, ‘I looked fucking great at 53.’”

The actress then delved deeper into the idea, adding that hard times are what forced her to grow. “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she said. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t fucking care.”

Related Articles
Kate Moss Sheer Dress London 2022 Diet Coke Party
Kate Moss Stepped Out in Another Sheer Dress With a Plunging Neckline
Kylie Jenner Beige Shorts Big Leather Jacket Alien Sunglasses
Kylie Jenner's Alien-Eye Sunglasses Didn't Distract From Her Micro-Romper
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Officially Declared the Start of Outerwear Season in the Most Vibrant Way
Jennifer Aniston IVF struggles
Jennifer Aniston Revealed She Has “Zero Regrets” About Her “Challenging” IVF Journey
Kylie Jenner big coat cardigan outfit
Kylie Jenner Paired the Biggest Coat and the Tiniest Cardigan
2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet
See All the Looks From the 2022 CFDA Awards
Janet Jackson Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Janet Jackson Recreated Her 'Control' Album Cover
Jennifer Lopez wide brim hat
Jennifer Lopez Says She's Always Considered Herself to Be a "Loner-Type Person"
gigi hadid cfda fashion awards
Gigi Hadid Paired Every Pattern Possible With a High-Waisted Red, White, and Blue Jockstrap
khloe kardashian cfda awards
Khloé Kardashian’s Underboob-Baring Copper Dress Was Almost Split in Two
Sydney Sweeney 2022 HBO Emmy's Party
Sydney Sweeney's Shimmery Fishnet Dress Is Giving Tropical Oasis
Camila Coehlo CHANEL Replica Cruise 22/23 Show
Camila Coelho Said She Was "Bringing Back Capri Pants" for Chanel's Cruise 2022/2023 Show in Miami
Kate Hudson vacation
Kate Hudson's Vacation Attire Included an Itty Bitty Bikini and Lilac Leggings
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Threw a Seasonal Fashion Curveball with Her Latest Look
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Skirt Slung So Low, It Showed Off the Hem of Her Sheer Bodysuit Underneath