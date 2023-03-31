Celebrity Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too This is a practical must-have for spring. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 @ 09:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: 'THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW'/YOUTUBE I just discovered my new favorite celeb besties: Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston. Aniston has been busy making her media rounds in celebration of her new movie, Murder Mystery 2, and her outfits have been nothing short of, well, showstopping. She wore a sheer, fishnet dress! She wore sexy PVC heels! But the best of all the fashion moments thus far happened on Barrymore’s show, and that’s all thanks to the practical boot trend she put on full display while on stage. Aniston has been serving shoe win after shoe win, so I’m not all that surprised that she presented us with yet another strong spring footwear moment during her latest press outing. The actress wore a sleek, black mid-length dress — a no-brainer pick for the star whose middle name could literally be ‘timeless’ — that looked so gorgeous against her tanned skin and signature blonde hairstyle, but nonetheless, it was those black boots that stole my heart. The actress paired her simple midi with tall, black, leather slouch boots that are a spring essential for a myriad of reasons, first and foremost being the fact that the high-knee silhouette makes this one such a smart transitional shoe. During these in-between periods, hemlines are getting shorter but the desire for tights is fading — and that’s where these slouch boots come into play. They offer some much-needed leg coverage during these chilly morning, warm afternoon months, while also adding a touch of coolness to a look. What’s more, the slouch offers dimension, while tights typically fall flat, which is another reason they’re a superior leg-coverage option this time of year. Nordstrom Shop now: $290; nordstrom.com Frankie 4 Shop now: $348; us.frankie4.com Aniston isn’t the only celebrity who has hopped aboard the slouchy boot train. A few months ago, Anne Hathaway paired beige knee-highs with a midi dress, while supermodel Paulina Porizkova styled her sexy black Tamara Mellon pick with nothing but lingerie. The Princess of Wales is also regularly seen in the universally flattering boot style; each sighting occurred during a different season, proving that this footwear is also a year-round staple, making it even more worthy of your attention. Because TBH, we love a shoe we can wear month after month, as it makes for a highly cost effective buy (aka, we love a low cost per wear.) The slouch boot looks great on everyone and pairs well with everything, like jeans, mini or midi skirts, and dresses of all length, which means versatility is truly at the heart of its design — another reason I’m such a fan. That said, spring has sprung, and slouch boots are blowing up, which means it’s officially time to stock up. Shop some of the best simple, sleek options below. Nordstrom Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $74 (Originally $99); amazon.com Stuart Weitzman Shop now: $795; stuartweitzman.com Free People Shop now: $225; anthropologie.com Nordstrom Shop now: $485; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $88–$92 (Originally $229); nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $100; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Bodysuit Launched a Flattering, V-Neck Style That's a #1 New Release