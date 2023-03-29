Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress

Jennifer Aniston’s fashion sense has quiet literally defined generations, making her the unspoken queen of red-carpet fashion. From her red hot slinky spaghetti-strap dress at the 2000 Emmys to her white silk vintage Dior gown at the 2020 SAG Awards, the actress has a knack for taking something simple and making it stand out. While on the press tour for her upcoming Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 (which hits the streaming platform on Mar, 31) she’s been delivering some very good looks.

On Tuesday, the actress continued her fashion-filled tour de force when attending the Los Angeles premiere for the film, wearing a shipwreck-inspired minidress. For the evening, she slipped into an Atelier Versace halter minidress from the spring/summer 2023 couture collection that featured a distressed netted fabric with shimmery detailing. She rounded out her see-through look with a smattering of rings and simple strappy black heels.

Beauty-wise, her famous hair was parted down the middle while her face-framing layers were blown out to perfection. She kept her glam simple with a gray smoky eye and a peach lip.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Her costar and longtime friend Adam Sandler joined her for the premiere — in a sweatshirt, of course. Aniston spoke fondly about Sandler to People saying, "it's the consistency of who he is and the wonderful time we always have together."

"Yes, there's trust. We trust each other, and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston said in regards to their working (and personal) relationship over the years. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

She added, "He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him.”

