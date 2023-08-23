Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret

She'll "try almost anything at least once."

Published on August 23, 2023 @ 12:52PM
What keeps Jennifer Aniston looking so young? It's the one thing thing we've been dying to know. The 54-year-old bombshell, who first made a name for herself as a sitcom star on Friends, has since become Hollywood’s bonafide It girl. All the while, she has pretty much looked, well, the same; proving she is absolutely aging in reverse.

On Tuesday, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actress finally revealed just how she ages backwards — and it is as simple as trying everything on the beauty shelf. Opening up about the secrets behind her ageless appearance, she shared a story about a time her esthetician recommended a salmon-sperm facial. Yes, you read that correctly.

Retelling the story to the publication, her response was quite relatable: “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” Whether the treatment proved to work or not, she is winning at the beauty game.

She also revealed what she believes to be a future game-changer in beauty: weekly peptide injections. Aside from her skincare secrets, what else makes her feel her sexiest is her wellness regimen. Between her uplifting exercise routine and her willpower to say no, the actress gives herself leeway when it comes to her eating. She shared that Sundays are for inviting her friends over for homemade In-N-Out burgers.

“Thin fads; they don’t interest me. Because I know what that is all about. That’s just calories in, calories out,” she said.

