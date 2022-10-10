Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off Now for Amazon’s Second Prime Day

Shop major discounts on Rag & Bone denim while you can.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 @ 07:26AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Aniston Jeans
Photo:

Getty Images

Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.

Aniston revealed her preference for Rag & Bone denim in a 2020 feature for Interview Magazine. Consequently, just like the salad that she apparently didn’t actually eat, the jeans gained a hefty boost in popularity from Aniston’s millions of devoted fans (who isn’t one, really?) Of course, she’s not the only celebrity to give Rag & Bone jeans a stamp of approval. Last winter, Katie Holmes wore one of the brand’s baggy, Gen Z-approved silhouettes. Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing Rag & Bone in a mirror pic she posted on Insta, while Ashley Benson has stayed bizarrely committed to the line’s skinny style. 

Honestly, there’s only one thing that stops me from adding multiple styles to my wardrobe:

High-end jeans typically come with high-end prices that eclipse my entire shopping budget. The good news? So many pairs of these celebrity-loved pants are marked down right now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. If you’re in need of a denim update, now is definitely the time to refine your collection of classic straight-leg, skinny, and boot-leg jeans — or try out the baggy, wide-leg trend that’s been all over the internet lately

Discounts are as high as 70 percent (!!) but will only last until the Prime Early Access Sale ends on October 12 — or they sell out (which seems more likely to happen first).. Shop the Aniston-approved jeans at Amazon now while you can still get them for less. 

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals

Amazon

Shop now: $89 (Originally $295); amazon.com

rag & bone Women's Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $68 (Originally $225); amazon.com

rag & bone Women's Maya Wide Leg Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $192 (Originally $275); amazon.com

rag & bone Women's Rosa Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $179 (Originally $255); amazon.com

rag & bone Women's Alex High-Rise Ankle Straight Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $158 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
EARLY PD: Jennifer Garner Joe's Jeans
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Prime Day
The Supremely Flattering Jeans Oprah Loves Are Already Marked Down Ahead of Amazon’s Next Big Sale
Supermodel Shoe Deal
Supermodels Wear These Comfy Sneaker Brands on Repeat — and They’re All Discounted Today
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On
Best-selling turtleneck sweater deal
The Best-Selling Turtleneck Sweater That’s “Baby Soft” Is 55% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
PEAS Early Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
These Princess Diana- and Kate Middleton-Approved Sneakers Are Deeply Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon
Early Designer Deals
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Designer Fashion From Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Prada, and More
Amazon Leggings
Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10
Mirror sale
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Use This High-End Device for Home Workouts — and It’s $700 Off Now
Hailey Bieber Cargo Jeans
Hailey Bieber Just Combined 2 of the Season’s Hottest Trends Into the Perfect Fall Pants
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
This Moisturizing Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Who've Used It for a Decade Credit It for Their "Lovely, Dewy" Skin
This $18 Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Say They’ve Used It for a Decade