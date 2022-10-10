Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off Now for Amazon’s Second Prime Day

Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.

Aniston revealed her preference for Rag & Bone denim in a 2020 feature for Interview Magazine. Consequently, just like the salad that she apparently didn’t actually eat, the jeans gained a hefty boost in popularity from Aniston’s millions of devoted fans (who isn’t one, really?) Of course, she’s not the only celebrity to give Rag & Bone jeans a stamp of approval. Last winter, Katie Holmes wore one of the brand’s baggy, Gen Z-approved silhouettes. Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing Rag & Bone in a mirror pic she posted on Insta, while Ashley Benson has stayed bizarrely committed to the line’s skinny style.

Honestly, there’s only one thing that stops me from adding multiple styles to my wardrobe:

High-end jeans typically come with high-end prices that eclipse my entire shopping budget. The good news? So many pairs of these celebrity-loved pants are marked down right now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. If you’re in need of a denim update, now is definitely the time to refine your collection of classic straight-leg, skinny, and boot-leg jeans — or try out the baggy, wide-leg trend that’s been all over the internet lately.

Discounts are as high as 70 percent (!!) but will only last until the Prime Early Access Sale ends on October 12 — or they sell out (which seems more likely to happen first).. Shop the Aniston-approved jeans at Amazon now while you can still get them for less.

Amazon

Shop now: $89 (Originally $295); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $68 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $192 (Originally $275); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $179 (Originally $255); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $158 (Originally $225); amazon.com