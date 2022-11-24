This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Denim Brand Is Up to 76% Off at Amazon

Don’t miss Rag & Bone’s comfy and flattering jeans for less.

By
Bianca Kratky
Bianca Kratky
Bianca Kratky
Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle, where she's constantly either shopping, testing products, or writing about the first two. Her career began in 2019, writing for Cosmopolitan, Oprah Daily, and Coveteur. Her experience has always been in shopping content and always knows where the most stylish pieces can be found.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday Rag and Bone
Photo:

Instagram.com/ragandbone

Let’s get right to it: Black Friday sales are in full swing, and there are tons of deals to take advantage of on Amazon. While you’re adding things to your cart, you definitely don’t want to miss out on saving up to 76 percent off Rag & Bone jeans. We totally get why celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes love the brand, considering how comfortable and well-made its denim is. Rag & Bone specializes in elevating everyday jean styles with quality tailoring — its denim simply oozes effortless elegance.

Rag & Bone Black Friday Deals

Some of our favorite Rag & Bone deals include the flattering Nina High Rise Ankle Jeans, which are 76 percent off (meaning you can snag a pair for just $53!) and these stylish faux leather skinny pants, which have a super soft fabric lining, for as low as $96. 

Rag & Bone Jeans

Amazon


Shop now: $53 (Originally $225); amazon.com

rag & bone Women's Nina Faux Leather Pull On Skinny Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $96–$108 (Originally $295); amazon.com

These super soft jean joggers for 25 percent off are also worth mentioning. Reviewers say  they’re soft, comfortable, and “look nicer than sweatpants.” Made out of 100% cotton the denim Miramer Joggers come in two washes and have an elastic waistband, which is ideal for lounging around in. And personally, I’ll be adding this high-rise flare jean to my cart, as I’m not sure I will ever see it on sale for over half-off again.

Rag & Bone Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $115 (Originally $255); amazon.com 

While trends come and go, Rag & Bone jeans are a celebrity-loved staple that will always be “in.” Normally this is where we’d say, “therefore it’s worth the investment,” but today you hardly have to invest — you just get to save. The brand is rarely this affordable, so we’re expecting these deals to go fast; if you see a pair you like, make sure you add it to your cart ASAP.

Shop more Rag & Bone deals at Amazon, here.

Shop More Black Friday Denim Deals:

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston Jeans
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day
Madewell Black Friday
I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
7 For All Mankind Sarah Jessica Parker
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Sarah Jessica Parker and I Love Are 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
BF Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
Every Single Style of the Flattering Jeans Oprah Said Fits Her Curves “Perfectly” Is 40% Off
Levi's Black Friday Jeans
Levi's Customer-Loved Jeans That "Feel Like Butter" Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Early BFCM J.Crew Sale
10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Early Amazon Under-$50 BF Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s Best Under-$50 Early Black Friday Deals Before the Crowds
BF Thanksgiving Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 20 Thanksgiving Deals I’m Adding to My Cart — Starting at $8
Target Fashion roundup
Target Marked Down So Many Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials by Up to 80%
Early BF Amazon Designer Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Alo Yoga Sale
Save Up to 70% on This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand During a Rare Sale — for One More Day
Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals
Amazon Dropped 11,000+ Early Black Friday Fashion Deals — These Are the 30 Best for Up to 81% Off
Main Amazon Early BF Deals Roundup
Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday
KOIO Sneakers
This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale