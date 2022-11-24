Fashion This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Denim Brand Is Up to 76% Off at Amazon Don’t miss Rag & Bone’s comfy and flattering jeans for less. By Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle, where she's constantly either shopping, testing products, or writing about the first two. Her career began in 2019, writing for Cosmopolitan, Oprah Daily, and Coveteur. Her experience has always been in shopping content and always knows where the most stylish pieces can be found. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 24, 2022 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram.com/ragandbone Let’s get right to it: Black Friday sales are in full swing, and there are tons of deals to take advantage of on Amazon. While you’re adding things to your cart, you definitely don’t want to miss out on saving up to 76 percent off Rag & Bone jeans. We totally get why celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes love the brand, considering how comfortable and well-made its denim is. Rag & Bone specializes in elevating everyday jean styles with quality tailoring — its denim simply oozes effortless elegance. Rag & Bone Black Friday Deals Nina High Rise Ankle Cigarette Jeans, $53 (Originally $225) Maya Wide Leg Jeans, $82 (Originally $275) Nina Faux Leather Pull On Skinny Pants, $96–$108 (Originally $295) Icon Casey High Rise Flare Jeans, $115 (Originally $255) Jean Miramer Joggers, $169 (Originally $225) Some of our favorite Rag & Bone deals include the flattering Nina High Rise Ankle Jeans, which are 76 percent off (meaning you can snag a pair for just $53!) and these stylish faux leather skinny pants, which have a super soft fabric lining, for as low as $96. Amazon Shop now: $53 (Originally $225); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $96–$108 (Originally $295); amazon.com These super soft jean joggers for 25 percent off are also worth mentioning. Reviewers say they’re soft, comfortable, and “look nicer than sweatpants.” Made out of 100% cotton the denim Miramer Joggers come in two washes and have an elastic waistband, which is ideal for lounging around in. And personally, I’ll be adding this high-rise flare jean to my cart, as I’m not sure I will ever see it on sale for over half-off again. Amazon Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $115 (Originally $255); amazon.com While trends come and go, Rag & Bone jeans are a celebrity-loved staple that will always be “in.” Normally this is where we’d say, “therefore it’s worth the investment,” but today you hardly have to invest — you just get to save. The brand is rarely this affordable, so we’re expecting these deals to go fast; if you see a pair you like, make sure you add it to your cart ASAP. Shop more Rag & Bone deals at Amazon, here. Shop More Black Friday Denim Deals: Every Single Style of the Flattering Jeans Oprah Said Fits Her Curves “Perfectly” Is 40% Off The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Sarah Jessica Parker and I Love Are 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale