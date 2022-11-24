This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Denim Brand Is Up to 76% Off at Amazon

Let’s get right to it: Black Friday sales are in full swing, and there are tons of deals to take advantage of on Amazon. While you’re adding things to your cart, you definitely don’t want to miss out on saving up to 76 percent off Rag & Bone jeans. We totally get why celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes love the brand, considering how comfortable and well-made its denim is. Rag & Bone specializes in elevating everyday jean styles with quality tailoring — its denim simply oozes effortless elegance.

Rag & Bone Black Friday Deals

Some of our favorite Rag & Bone deals include the flattering Nina High Rise Ankle Jeans, which are 76 percent off (meaning you can snag a pair for just $53!) and these stylish faux leather skinny pants, which have a super soft fabric lining, for as low as $96.

These super soft jean joggers for 25 percent off are also worth mentioning. Reviewers say they’re soft, comfortable, and “look nicer than sweatpants.” Made out of 100% cotton the denim Miramer Joggers come in two washes and have an elastic waistband, which is ideal for lounging around in. And personally, I’ll be adding this high-rise flare jean to my cart, as I’m not sure I will ever see it on sale for over half-off again.

While trends come and go, Rag & Bone jeans are a celebrity-loved staple that will always be “in.” Normally this is where we’d say, “therefore it’s worth the investment,” but today you hardly have to invest — you just get to save. The brand is rarely this affordable, so we’re expecting these deals to go fast; if you see a pair you like, make sure you add it to your cart ASAP.

