Jennifer Aniston Still Wears This Piece From Rachel Green’s ‘Friends’ Wardrobe

"Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch spit-on-your-neck fantastic?"

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 @ 12:48PM
Jennifer Aniston for 'WSJ. Magazine'
Photo:

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Actors are always taking little souvenirs from set to commemorate their time working on a project, but if there's one character's closet we'd like to raid, it would without a doubt be Rachel Green from Friends. Well, it turns out that Jennifer Aniston did take a few articles of clothing from the hit show, and she even still wears them to this day.

Jennifer Aniston for 'WSJ. Magazine'

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Aniston revealed that she still owns two costume pieces from Friends: a floral dress that belonged to Monica Geller (played by Aniston's IRL bestie Courteney Cox) and Rachel's red loafers. Last summer, Aniston gave fans a glimpse at Monica's floral dress when she reposted a snap with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, in which she wore the famed frock. In a separate Instagram Story, Aniston posted photos of Cox wearing it while in character. "Does the dress look familiar? 👀," she wrote. "Still got it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends."

It wasn't just material items that she took from the Friends set — Aniston also found life-long friends in Cox and Lisa Kudrow (who played the eccentric Phoebe Buffay) and learned a lot about the business and salary negotiations.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in 'Friends'

Getty Images

“It taught us everything,” she said. “It would’ve destroyed us, I think, if someone was soaring financially."

Jennifer Aniston for 'WSJ. Magazine'

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

In a video portion of the feature, Aniston spoke about her iconic fashion sense off-screen. When asked if there was one red carpet look that she'd like to wear again, Aniston didn't hesitate (although we'd imagine it'd be hard to choose just one with a style repertoire as extensive and fabulous as Aniston's). Her favorite outfit of all time? The black one-shoulder Valentino gown (with the highest leg slit, ever) that she wore to the 2010 Golden Globes. In fact, the brand made her a replica when she couldn't locate the original.

Jennifer Aniston Black One-Shoulder Valentino Gown 2010 Golden Globes

Getty Images

"It was beautiful," she said. "They've since remade it for me 'cause I can't find the original. Someone has it."

When she's not walking the carpet or attending an awards show, her go-to outfit formula is much simpler: "Levi's and a T-shirt, pair of boots," is one trend that Aniston says will never go out of style.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2"
Jennifer Aniston Says Her Parents’ Divorce Still Makes Navigating Relationships “Difficult”
Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler and His Wife Jackie Send Flowers to Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day
Taylor Swift's Exact Flattering Two-Piece Skirt Set
Taylor Swift's Exact 2-Piece Skirt Set Comes From the Editor-Loved Brand I Wear Like Clockwork
Salma Hayek Plunging Sculptural Purple Gown 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber 2021 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching LBDs For a Girls' Night Out
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore Her Winter Coat in the Middle of August
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Head-to-Toe Beige Outfit Is the Sartorial Palette Cleanser We Need
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Put a Sultry Spin on Her Stealth-Wealth Style With a Cutout LBD
eva longoria wearing earrings
My Best Friend, Sister, and I All Love These Expensive-Looking Earrings Eva Longoria and Selena Gomez Also Own
Emily Ratajkowski Orange Bodysuit and Micro-Miniskirt August 2023 New York City
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro-Miniskirt and Bodysuit Combo Created Peekaboo Hip Cutouts
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever