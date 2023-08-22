Jennifer Aniston Still Wears This Piece From Rachel Green’s ‘Friends’ Wardrobe

Actors are always taking little souvenirs from set to commemorate their time working on a project, but if there's one character's closet we'd like to raid, it would without a doubt be Rachel Green from Friends. Well, it turns out that Jennifer Aniston did take a few articles of clothing from the hit show, and she even still wears them to this day.

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Aniston revealed that she still owns two costume pieces from Friends: a floral dress that belonged to Monica Geller (played by Aniston's IRL bestie Courteney Cox) and Rachel's red loafers. Last summer, Aniston gave fans a glimpse at Monica's floral dress when she reposted a snap with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, in which she wore the famed frock. In a separate Instagram Story, Aniston posted photos of Cox wearing it while in character. "Does the dress look familiar? 👀," she wrote. "Still got it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends."

It wasn't just material items that she took from the Friends set — Aniston also found life-long friends in Cox and Lisa Kudrow (who played the eccentric Phoebe Buffay) and learned a lot about the business and salary negotiations.

Getty Images

“It taught us everything,” she said. “It would’ve destroyed us, I think, if someone was soaring financially."

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

In a video portion of the feature, Aniston spoke about her iconic fashion sense off-screen. When asked if there was one red carpet look that she'd like to wear again, Aniston didn't hesitate (although we'd imagine it'd be hard to choose just one with a style repertoire as extensive and fabulous as Aniston's). Her favorite outfit of all time? The black one-shoulder Valentino gown (with the highest leg slit, ever) that she wore to the 2010 Golden Globes. In fact, the brand made her a replica when she couldn't locate the original.

Getty Images

"It was beautiful," she said. "They've since remade it for me 'cause I can't find the original. Someone has it."

When she's not walking the carpet or attending an awards show, her go-to outfit formula is much simpler: "Levi's and a T-shirt, pair of boots," is one trend that Aniston says will never go out of style.