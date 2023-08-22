Celebrity Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Still Wears This Piece From Rachel Green’s ‘Friends’ Wardrobe "Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch spit-on-your-neck fantastic?" By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 @ 12:48PM Photo: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine Actors are always taking little souvenirs from set to commemorate their time working on a project, but if there's one character's closet we'd like to raid, it would without a doubt be Rachel Green from Friends. Well, it turns out that Jennifer Aniston did take a few articles of clothing from the hit show, and she even still wears them to this day. Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine Adam Sandler and His Wife Jackie Send Flowers to Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Aniston revealed that she still owns two costume pieces from Friends: a floral dress that belonged to Monica Geller (played by Aniston's IRL bestie Courteney Cox) and Rachel's red loafers. Last summer, Aniston gave fans a glimpse at Monica's floral dress when she reposted a snap with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, in which she wore the famed frock. In a separate Instagram Story, Aniston posted photos of Cox wearing it while in character. "Does the dress look familiar? 👀," she wrote. "Still got it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends." It wasn't just material items that she took from the Friends set — Aniston also found life-long friends in Cox and Lisa Kudrow (who played the eccentric Phoebe Buffay) and learned a lot about the business and salary negotiations. Getty Images “It taught us everything,” she said. “It would’ve destroyed us, I think, if someone was soaring financially." Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine In a video portion of the feature, Aniston spoke about her iconic fashion sense off-screen. When asked if there was one red carpet look that she'd like to wear again, Aniston didn't hesitate (although we'd imagine it'd be hard to choose just one with a style repertoire as extensive and fabulous as Aniston's). Her favorite outfit of all time? The black one-shoulder Valentino gown (with the highest leg slit, ever) that she wore to the 2010 Golden Globes. In fact, the brand made her a replica when she couldn't locate the original. Getty Images "It was beautiful," she said. "They've since remade it for me 'cause I can't find the original. Someone has it." When she's not walking the carpet or attending an awards show, her go-to outfit formula is much simpler: "Levi's and a T-shirt, pair of boots," is one trend that Aniston says will never go out of style.