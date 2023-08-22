Jennifer Aniston Says Her Parents’ Divorce Still Makes Navigating Relationships “Difficult”

"Watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 @ 11:10AM
Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2"
Photo:

getty

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how her parents’ dynamic growing up continues to impact the way she navigates relationships today. In a new cover story with WSJ Magazine for its Fall Women’s Fashion Issue, the actress got candid about her late parents’ relationship and divorce — and how its influence is still very much present in her adult life.

“It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone,” she told the publication of her late parents, Nacy Dow and John Aniston. “My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’”

John Aniston and daughter Jennifer Aniston at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

getty

The actress continued, “I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.”

Jennifer then admitted that while she has no issue taking on many different roles and jobs in her career, navigating relationships is one skill that she’s still working on. 

“It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship," she shared. "I'm really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little....”

While Aniston has been married two times throughout her life — first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 — she’s remained publicly single since she and Theroux announced their split over five years ago. 

Even so, the A-lister opened up about her current single status when talking to Allure late last year, explaining that she’d “love a relationship.”

“​​I'd love a relationship. Who knows?” she told the publication in Dec. 2022. “There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

Related Articles
rihanna asap rocky met gala
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Family Reportedly Feels "Complete" After Welcoming Their Second Child
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The Flash Los Angeles premiere
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary With a New Song Dedicated to Ben Affleck
Keke Palmer Big Boss"Closing Night Screening Atlanta Film Festival
Keke Palmer Just Detailed Her "Difficult" Breastfeeding Journey
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Wore a Tropical Gown With Her Natural Gray Curls to Her Daughter Margaret Qualley's Wedding
Bradley Cooper 2022 Met Gala
Bradley Cooper Opened Up About His Unique Approach to Fatherhood
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Just Addressed Her Split from Sam Asghari for the First Time
britney spears sam asghari
Sam Asghari Has Spoken Out For the First Time After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears
Ashley Olsen 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
This Is How Ashley Olsen Managed to Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret
Reese Witherspoon The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere
Reese Witherspoon Posted the Cutest Photos of Her Sons and Offered Some Thoughts on "Change"
Rumer Demi Baby
Demi Moore Celebrated Rumer Willis’s Birthday by Sharing the Sweetest Photos From the Day Her Daughter Gave Birth
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry’s New Glow Could Be Coming From This Major Change
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a T-Shirt Bearing a Love Poem on Ben Affleck's Birthday
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Britney Spears Sam Asghari Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Britney Spears and Her Husband Sam Asghari Are Separating