Jennifer Aniston Says Her Parents’ Divorce Still Makes Navigating Relationships “Difficult”

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how her parents’ dynamic growing up continues to impact the way she navigates relationships today. In a new cover story with WSJ Magazine for its Fall Women’s Fashion Issue, the actress got candid about her late parents’ relationship and divorce — and how its influence is still very much present in her adult life.

“It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone,” she told the publication of her late parents, Nacy Dow and John Aniston. “My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’”

The actress continued, “I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.”

Jennifer then admitted that while she has no issue taking on many different roles and jobs in her career, navigating relationships is one skill that she’s still working on.

“It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship," she shared. "I'm really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little....”

While Aniston has been married two times throughout her life — first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 — she’s remained publicly single since she and Theroux announced their split over five years ago.

Even so, the A-lister opened up about her current single status when talking to Allure late last year, explaining that she’d “love a relationship.”

“​​I'd love a relationship. Who knows?” she told the publication in Dec. 2022. “There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”