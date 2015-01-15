We Still Love You, Jen! 5 Reasons We're Forever-Obsessed with Jennifer Aniston

All of us here at the InStyle offices are feeling a bit torn today. Although we’re beyond excited for the 2015 Oscar nominations that were announced this morning (Bradley! Julianne! Reese!), we’re also a bit disappointed—Jennifer Aniston, InStyle’s February cover girl and star of the much buzzed-about film Cake, sadly didn't receive a nod. Read on for five reasons why the gorgeous actress will always be at the top of our list:

1. She gives “multi-hypenate” a new meaning.Seriously, have you seen this girl’s resume? Actress, producer, director, philanthropist, business woman (she co-owns Living Proof hair care with Chris McMillan), and spokeswoman are all things you can call Aniston. Talk about a role model.

2. She knows what works for her and showcases it.When you look as good as Aniston does, you can wear almost anything. But the actress has honed in on what she likes over the years, and that's her signature little black dress. And let's be honest—an LBD never looked so good.

3. However, she is also willing to take risks.Aniston isn’t afraid to step outside the box, both sartorially and otherwise. Every now and then she'll surprise us with a more colorful ensemble on the red carpet, just like she surprised us with her killer performance in Cake—an unexpected and risky role for the actress who usually appears in rom-coms and comedies.

4. She's extremely talented.Speaking of Cake, it's safe to say that Aniston is extremely talented. For the role, she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Golden Globe. Not too shabby. But this isn't the actress's first time at the awards season rodeo—she already has a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and a SAG Award under her belt (not to mention all the MTV Movie Awards, Peoples Choice Awards, and Teen Choice Awards she has won).

5. She's actually down to earth.Here are a few things you may not have guessed about Aniston: She hates botox, eats pasta, stays in on weekends, and is hilarious. When InStyle’s Amy Synnott asked Aniston what headline she would write about herself if she could, Aniston delivered a funny and refreshingly honest response: "When I'm pregnant and married, I will let you know." Noted. The only question that remains is, Jen, can we be BFFs?

